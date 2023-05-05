Laurie Whitlow, senior loan officer with PrimeLending, was named a Top Producer by Minnesota Housing for her homeownership program loan production volume during 2022.
“Working with homebuyers has been so rewarding, to help them purchase the home of their dreams which can be one of the biggest decisions of their lives,” said Whitlow.
Housing is a foundation for success, and Minnesota Housing Top Producers are committed to helping homebuyers build equity and wealth through successful homeownership.
Minnesota Housing supports and strengthens homeownership by working with local loan officers like Whitlow to provide affordable homebuyer loans. In 2022, participating lenders provided nearly 5,600 home mortgage loans for almost $1.3 billion statewide. With their help, Minnesota Housing was able to reach its “Go Big” goal of 40% of first-time mortgages going to Black homeowners, Indigenous homeowners and homeowners of color.
Eligible homebuyers can access programs with fixed interest rates and down payment and closing cost assistance loans up to $18,000. More information and eligibility requirements are available at www.mnhousing.gov.
In addition to homebuyer loans, Minnesota Housing also provides home improvement loans through participating lenders and finances single-family and multifamily housing across the state.
The Minnesota Housing Top Producing Loan Officer Program has recognized individual loan officers with the highest volume of Minnesota Housing program loans for more than a decade.
