To the Editor:
Why do people feel the need to express their emotions in public — often irrational or illogical, sometimes condescending and hurtful? For what purpose do people feel the need to criticize, to second-guess decisions made by state government officials and intended to protect not prevent our enjoyment of life (Active COVID-19 cases in state plummet 20% since May 1, West Words, May 31, 2020; A complete failure of basic government, West Words, June 7, 2020).
Once again the writer of West Words offers old information to inform (?) readers of what has been known for some time: People do not agree about COVID-19 precautions or crowd control methods during critical moments. Another disgruntled (but alive and well) state resident voicing an opinion (with no known medical, legal, political or economics credentials). How easy to criticize after the fact and offer what in return? Hello, Governor Walz, West Words calling ...
To suggest state government is micromanaging our lives and, as well, is failing to manage situations is way too simplistic — just more whining into the wind. Most sadly, the writer’s anemic assertions mimic the current style of selfish and shallow thinking exhibited by the MAGA Whiner-In-Chief. Deplorable.
— Will Hecht, Little Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.