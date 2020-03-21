Businesses around the state have closed or altered their services in adherence to the governor’s executive order promoting social distancing to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Some eateries in the Little Falls area have closed, but many restaurants have made efforts to stay open with curbside pickup or home delivery. Although it is unknown how much business has slowed for these businesses, Kris VonBerge of the Little Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), doesn’t expect the same payout as usual.
“We lure people to this town so they sleep at our hotels, go shopping at the retail stores and they utilize what we have to offer,” VonBerge said.
The CVBs main priority is to bring tourism to the area by advertising and marketing via websites, magazines, blogs, billboards and more. Its only means of income comes from food, beverage and lodging taxes, paid by a customer collected by the city from the business and given to the CVB, a non-profit, to put back into efforts to bring visitors to the area.
“We have no other income except restaurant and lodging taxes. That’s our bread and butter, not a little piece, pretty much all of it,” VonBerge said.
The city of Little Falls keeps 5% of the taxes collected and 95% goes to the CVB. VonBerge said the organization is vital to the community. If they wouldn’t use those dollars to advertise all that Little Falls has to offer, no one would know the city is here, she said.
If businesses close or have fewer customers, that means less money to use for marketing and operating costs.
“If businesses don’t collect, we don’t collect,” VonBerge said.
Some recent checks for lodging taxes were around $9,000 and food and beverage were $14,000. VonBerge said those numbers could go down to just $2,000.
“If I could say, ‘How do I run this organization on $2,000?’ I can’t. You can’t have a staff, you can’t have rent, you can’t pay for the snow, the lawn, the internet, the printers, the phone, all that marketing that costs $11,000 for summer initiatives,” she said.
In lieu of the situation, the CVB asked the city to forego the rent at $700 per month and help with lawn maintenance, which would save $400 per month. City Administrator Jon Radermacher said the city is planning to help the CVB in any way it can.
For now, VonBerge said she is promoting visitors and residents to participate in free outdoors activities. And she is remaining optimistic that the summer will play out smoothly with all the events the CVB has advertised for and planned.
The city just accepted applications for the CVB to run free events in the park each month of the summer. On June 11, there will be live music, food and kids activities in Washington Park. The July 18 event will be in Maple Island Park and features a kids event and an event more tailored for adults in the evening with live music, food and more. The final event, scheduled for Aug. 20, will be at Pine Grove Park and will have the same theme of live music and food, but will likely have extra features such as a hot air balloon, go-karts and climbing walls.
VonBerge said it will likely take the CVB three or more months to fully recover from the “COVID-19 era closures” but if businesses return to normal soon, it will all work out.
