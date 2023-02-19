When death comes knocking

Addiction can kill, leaving loved ones to mourn
This is the second article in a three-part series of the impact addiction can have on individuals and families. Next: Drug court, a game changer.
Addictive drug use has the same predictable outcome, said Gregg Valentine, chaplain with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.
“It always ends either in death or in recovery. There’s really no in between, because it really is a dead end street,” he said.
While addictive drug use has always been a great concern, Valentine said it has become even more dangerous with the rising presence of fentanyl on the market. There is also no way for the user to know what ingredients are in the product and how they will react to it once they use it. It’s literally a gamble with life and death, Valentine said.
In the past, Narcan has been successful in bringing back users who have overdosed. However, it has become more common for manufacturers to mix the animal tranquilizer, Xylazine, with the fentanyl. The street name for it is, “Zombie juice,” Valentine said.
“The tranquilizer is supposed to make that opiate high last longer, but the problem is, if somebody does go under from that where they’re not breathing on their own anymore, Narcan doesn’t work,” Valentine said.
As Xylazine is a central nervous system depressant that “can cause drowsiness and amnesia and slow breathing, heart rate and blood pressure to dangerously low levels,” according to the National Institute on Drugs, it essentially cancels out what Narcan is supposed to do.
When dispatch receives a call for an overdose, Valentine said he usually responds, as well. Once he arrives, he tries to isolate the family from the scene. It is difficult for family members to watch first responders work on their loved one. Sometimes the family is faced with the fact that their loved one, whether a husband, wife, father, mother, son or daughter, has died from an overdose.
“There’s a lot of crying, a lot of sadness and a lot of leaning on your shoulder, so to speak,” he said.
Sometimes the people left to grieve the individual go through a range of emotions, from sadness to outright anger.
“Some people are just so angry at the person that basically took their life. They’re in a shock and can’t believe it,” Valentine said.
Others have watched their loved one go down the road of drug addiction to the point where all bridges have been burned, that there are simply no more emotions left to be felt.
“They’re like, ‘I expected this would happen someday and it happened,’” Valentine said.
While thousands of people die annually from drug overdoses and several have died in Morrison County, Valentine said each situation and family is different.
“None of them are ever the same,” he said.
Because they are so different, Valentine said he never has any expectations when he responds to a call. Rather, he prays on the way to the scene for the Lord to give him the words God wants him to speak and for it to be done at the right time, as well as to be able to help where help is needed.
Sometimes, Valentine said, family members are in so much emotional turmoil, they have trouble speaking in order to tell another family member of what has happened. Valentine is often asked to tell the other family member(s) about the death of the loved one.
While Valentine prefers to notify someone of a death in person, sometimes that is not possible as some simply live in different parts of the country. Unfortunately, bad news seems to travel three times faster, Valentine said. Some people will share it on social media right away, such as “I’m going to miss my friend,” Valentine said, and sometimes that is done before family members have even been notified of the tragedy. Other times, people have picked it up on the scanner.
“Those leaks never come from the Sheriff’s Office. They’re always coming from somewhere else,” he said.
When Valentine responds to an incident, he stays with the family as long as they want him to be there. Before he leaves, he also usually gives them his business card with the encouragement to call him if they have any questions or need support. He gives them a small card with a variety of information that helps guide them as to what steps to take next.
“In a situation like that, you can’t think of all the things that you need,” he said.
Some things written on the card include talking to their pastor or priest, naming a funeral home and more.
“Naming a funeral home can be really hard. For some people, that’s a big step, because they all of a sudden realize, ‘this is real,’” he said.
Valentine also gives them contact information for the medical examiner. He encourages grieving families to appoint a good friend or a family member, who can help manage the phone. Once the news of a person’s death spreads, Valentine said it is likely going to ring off the hook. Then, having to tell the story over and over about what happened can be very re-traumatizing, he said.
“There are a lot of things people don’t think about in the moment and while processing what happened. Like, was this person employed? That employer is going to wonder where they are tomorrow or when they go back to work the next time,” Valentine said. “Things like, when you get together with the funeral director, make sure you get eight or 10 copies of the death certificate, because you’re going to have people asking you about the accounts, life insurance and other things they had.”
Valentine said he thinks a lot of people underestimate how many death certificates they are going to need. Each entity will also need an original copy.
“Like, for my mother- and father-in-law, when they passed away, they left their cabin. But in order for us to order propane for the cabin, we had to have a death certificate for the propane guy,” he said.
After a death, Valentine usually reaches out to the family again after a few days to see how they are holding up. Many times, he will go to the visitation or the funeral of the deceased loved one.
“I’ll go through the line and they look different than they did when it happened. It’s nice for them to know that you still cared enough to come to a funeral. It’s also a little bit relief to them that you knew exactly what happened, that you were from the moment that it happened,” he said.
Each family is different. While some continue to lean on Valentine for support, others have gone through the crisis moment and want to just be with their family. He is there to serve them as best as he can, he said.
As time passes, loved ones find it beneficial to join a grief support group and Valentine can help them find one.
“For the most part, a lot of people just need a lot of privacy,” he said.
Sometimes people want others to know what is going on in their lives, and more often than not, people will talk.
“That’s just the way it is,” Valentine said.
However, one thing Valentine is adamant about is to be confidential about the things people talk to him about and what has happened.
“My wife, Nancy, and I will just pray for people that we know are going through a hard time,” he said.
The most rewarding aspect of his job, Valentine said, is knowing that he’s helped people find some kind of comfort in the middle of something, that they have somebody that they can turn to. Then, later on, be told what a difference it made and the impact it had, he said.
Besides the personal and family distress addictive drug use brings individuals and families, additional healthcare costs and loss of future productivity also places burdens on the community. Many mental health problems, such as depression, developmental lags, apathy, withdrawal and other psychosocial dysfunctions frequently are linked to substance abuse among adolescents, Valentine said.
“During the pandemic, we were closed off socially and many people fell back into their addictive behaviors. Those struggling are too ashamed to ask for help and, many times, suffer alone,” he said.
That is an area that has been keeping Valentine quite busy.
“My plate has been full of people who need inpatient treatment for chemical dependency, depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation (thoughts),” he said.
Valentine said if someone is suspecting that a loved one is abusing and using drugs that quite literally could cost them their life at any time, to intervene on their behalf.
“Don’t bury your head in the sand and pretend that everything is OK. Look for sudden changes in behaviors, isolation, closing off relationships, shutting their room door and staying in the room for longer and longer periods of time,” he said. “When they are no longer interested in things they used to love to do and there is nothing they are looking forward to, then see this as a warning to you that something is off.”
Valentine said he supports parents searching their children’s rooms, having total access to their phone and knowing who they are going out with and when they will be home.
When it comes to an adult who is abusing, Valentine said a family intervention may be needed. This can be done by getting all the people who mean anything to the drug addict, waiting in a room to ask them to go into treatment, such as Teen Challenge.
“Each person in the room tells them how much they mean to them and how that they can see this is the most important step they need to take to get back to the person they used to know,” he said.
In addition, each person, family and friends will also need to tell the addicted person what the consequence will be if he or she chooses not to seek treatment.
“The higher the stakes, the more likely the person is to accept the help,” he said.
Valentine said the success of a family intervention will likely be greater if arrangements have already been made, so the addict has an actual place to go to right away and not have to wait. Chances are, he said, the individual will likely change his or her mind about getting clean if they have to wait.
“You make the plan ahead of time and have the bed ready, so all they must do is agree that they’re tired and need to go somewhere to break the bondage of addiction,” he said.
Many times, shame or fear for getting into trouble with the law, has kept people from seeking help. In some instances, people have allowed people to die from an overdose rather than to administer Narcan. While some may have called 911, others have chosen not to do anything. Because of this, Valentine and Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen strive to make sure people feel like they can come to the Sheriff’s Office or to any of their deputies to get help.
“We want to make sure that people feel like they can come and confess to you they’re having trouble. We’re not looking to shame anyone. We’re looking to get them the resources they need to get clean,” Valentine said.
Valentine encourages anyone who is struggling with addiction and wants help to call him at (320) 632-9233 or (320) 631-2893.
“What we’ll do is we’ll get a hold of Teen Challenge or one of those places. You don’t have to have special insurance or anything, because that’s done through non-profit. They raise all their funds through non-profit to help people get clean,” he said.
Valentine said it is also better for someone who is looking to get sober to place themselves into a program rather than to be court ordered to do so. The reason for this, Valentine said, is that they are likely to be more committed to staying sober.
“If you voluntarily put yourself in and say, ‘You know what, this is going to take a year of my life, but I’m going to be better at the end of this year.’ That’s worth it. It’s worth getting back to a place — no judgment, no stigma — just to get better,” he said.
In the end, Valentine said, it can save a lot of people’s lives.
