Jennifer Lynn Wheeler, 42, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one count of fourth degree assault against hospital emergency personnel.
According to the criminal complaint, on Jan. 14, officers from the Little Falls Police Department responded for a welfare check on a reportedly intoxicated woman. When officers arrived, the woman, later identified as Wheeler, was standing outside of a residence wearing only socks and other light clothing not appropriate for the cold winter weather. According to the complaint, she was clearly intoxicated and officers opted to bring her to the hospital for examination.
Officers escorted Wheeler to a hospital room and allowed emergency room staff to speak with her, at which time she was “mildly resistant but otherwise cooperative,” according to the complaint. Hospital staff advised officers that they could clear, but shortly after leaving the scene, dispatch notified the officers that a staff member at the hospital had called requesting assistance because Wheeler had allegedly assaulted a staff member.
An officer spoke with the alleged victim, a nurse in the emergency room, who alleged she was attempting to assist Wheeler in putting on scrub pants when Wheeler shoved her to the floor. The nurse told officers that Wheeler pinned her up against a door and kicked her while she was laying on the floor. The nurse was allegedly kicked approximately four to six times.
The victim allegedly told officers Wheeler had kicked her in the ribs, chest and head, and that one of the kicks to her head caused her head to “bounce backward and hit the door fairly hard.” The officer noted that the victim appeared to be in pain and shaken up over the incident, according to the complaint.
The next day, the victim reported told an officer that she had some bruising on her rib cage as a result of the alleged assault, the complaint said.
If convicted, Wheeler faces a maximum penalty of two years imprisonment and/or a $4,000 fine.
