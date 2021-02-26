To the Editor:
We all love to receive gifts. The gift of wisdom is one of the first things we should ask for from our Creator (James 1:5-8). We also need the gift of understanding to properly apply the gift of wisdom (Proverbs 4:7). However if we reject the knowledge of the Creator’s teachings and deliberately disobey, these two gifts would come to nothing (Amos 4:6).
That means those who want to be a believer in and a follower of Messiah, should apply themselves to studying all the Scriptures whether old covenant or new; then try to apply them or their principles in our life as much as we can.
What can we do with these wonderful gifts that bless our lives? We will have the opportunity to be a light, to help loved ones, friends, neighbors and others to also receive blessings in their lives. They are gifts that keep on giving!
