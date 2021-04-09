To the Editor:
April is Community Banking Month. What sets community banks apart:
Local focus: Unlike larger banks that may take deposits in one state and lend in others, community banks channel their loans to the neighborhoods where their depositors live and work, which helps local businesses and communities thrive.
Relationship banking: Community bank officers know their customers and may consider family history and discretionary spending in making loans. Megabank loan officers apply impersonal qualification criteria, such as credit scoring, without regard to individual circumstances.
Lending leadership to small business: According to the Federal Reserve’s Report on Employer Firms, community banks are the small business lender of choice.
Timely decision-making: Community banks offer nimble decision-making on business loans because decisions are made locally. Megabanks must often convene loan-approval committees located in another state, far away from their customers.
Community engagement and accessibility: Community bank officers are typically deeply involved in their local communities.
Pillar of the economy: Community banks comprise 99% of all banks, provide more than 60% of all small business loans and make more than 80% of agricultural loans.
I encourage you to bank with a community bank, where you truly matter.
