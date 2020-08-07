To the Editor:
Primary Day Aug. 11, 2020. Vote your Republican Endorsed Incumbent Candidates. Why? They have demonstrated they will work to preserve the conservative values we adhere to in Greater Minnesota. Candidate Jason Lewis has served in the U.S. Congress and has proven a solid stance on conservative issues although he is not currently an incumbent. Let’s make him one.
U.S. Congressman Pete Stauber, Minnesota Senator Paul Gazelka and Minnesota Representative Ron Kresha have been fighting on our behalf consistently. Keep them fighting for us. There are some groups trying to discredit our Republicans for not being conservative enough. They have fabricated falsehoods about our elected officials in “hit and run” attacks., then produce a score card to “prove” their point.
What exactly is the criterion they use to diagnose their brand of conservatism? It is not clear.
These so-called “more conservative” groups are even backing Democrats. It’s sad to say but the bottom line is, they are after your money.
The candidate running against Rep. Kresha, complains that he was born in Nebraska. At least he crossed a couple state borders legally. I guess Democrat Gov. Walz did too, since he’s from Nebraska.
— Patty Wilczek, Morrison County Republican deputy chair, Little Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.