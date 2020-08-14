Two weeks ago, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey revealed that he had asked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in a timely manner for help from the Minnesota National Guard. The request came on the second day of rioting following the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis Police.
The email trail reported by the StarTribune revealed that Walz waffled. Only after three more days of rioting and, say, about $500 million worth of property damage, was the National Guard turned out in sufficient force to quell the uprising.
Meanwhile, the governor and the leader of the Minnesota National Guard, Major Gen. John Jensen, had blamed Frye during the riots for inadequately explaining what he wanted. Now, it’s clear that it was not Frey, but Walz, who was fuzzy in responding. Walz’ only response so far is that those not directly involved with the Guard would have difficulty understanding the complexity of putting soldiers on the street. (Actually, all veterans understand that behind every front-line soldier is logistic support providing food, transportation, armament, etc.) He even dissed his own Guard members, suggesting that untrained “19-year-olds who are cooks” wouldn’t use good judgment in a street riot.
In July, the Minnesota Senate Judiciary and Public Safety committees met jointly for four days of hearings on the rioting. The only reason the hearings were held is because Republicans control the state Senate. They brought in an assortment of witnesses including owners of businesses that had been looted or burned to the ground as well as administration officials.
Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said that he had received intelligence reports that 75,000 demonstrators would be bussed in on Saturday, May 30, so he focused on meeting that challenge. The rioting continued on Thursday and Friday, May 28 - 29. Harrington termed that Friday “Not my best night,” and admitted, “I got outguessed tactically.”
General Jensen said that Harrington made his initial contact with him at 7:38 p.m. Wednesday, May 26. Jensen said that he would begin calling up troops on Thursday morning, mobilize Friday and deploy on Saturday. He said he received his first mission at 2 a.m. Friday, and thought he could have 700 Guard members trained in riot control on the streets Saturday. However, it became obvious a much larger force was needed, and the Guard managed to put 7,123 on the street.
The DFL members of the committee were not all that interested in the riot narrative. Their focus was on police reform, a topic that had failed to reach enactment after Walz had called his first special legislative session. GOP members tried to focus on the civil unrest. Other committees were negotiating police reform, and passed a substantial act in the second special session. If nothing else, that effort should eliminate chokeholds by police statewide.
Then, two weeks ago, someone leaked to the Daily Mail the police body cam footage of Minneapolis police officers Thomas Lane’s and J. Alexander Kueng’s arrest of George Floyd. The PowerLineBlog, a conservative website headquartered in the Twin Cities, re-posted the videos along with Floyd’s autopsy report. The videos, which are disturbing to watch, clearly show Floyd resisting getting into the squad car and complaining that he could not breathe — before the officers put him on the pavement.
The autopsy report said Floyd had 11 ng/mL of fentanyl in his system, and also notes that people have died with only 3 ng/mL in their systems. His heart was a ticking time bomb, with one artery 90% blocked and another 75%. Also, his neck was undamaged, not even a bruise.
Given the ongoing narrative that Floyd’s death was all about race, those are difficult facts to digest. I’m not a forensic scientist, and I won’t predict what a jury may do, particularly when 95% of the pre-trial publicity has been anti-cop. It seems impossible to justify keeping one’s knee on someone’s neck for two minutes after the person has lost consciousness, but would it have made a difference if the police had started CPR two minutes earlier? And since they didn’t, is that legally defined murder? The jury has to decide.
When all of the facts, not just the convenient ones, are considered, the possibility exists that some of the four officers will be exonerated or at least have the charges against them reduced.
Given that the Minneapolis Police Department has already been demoralized to the extent that dozens have resigned or filed disability claims, if any of the officers get lesser convictions, the chances seem high that the mob will try to burn more of Minneapolis.
The question has to be asked, “What happens then, governor?” Are we waiting for the first Molotov cocktail to decide if action is needed? Or will the Guard, including the cooks, be fully trained in riot control and ready to deploy at a moment’s notice? Or is the state willing to call in the 82nd Airborne to preserve order?
Walz requested federal aid for the nearly 1,500 businesses damaged in the wake of Floyd’s death. Not surprisingly, the feds seem reluctant to send money without any assurance that it won’t be burned up by the mob the next time something happens that offends it. Minnesota’s law-abiding are also looking for that assurance.
Tom West, now retired, is the former general manager of this paper. Reach him at westwords.mcr@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.