We each wear multiple hats in life and each hat gives us a different perspective or a new way of looking at situations.
We may wear a “dad hat” or “mom hat,” a “son or daughter hat.”
We all wear a “member of the community hat.” We may wear a “work hat,” and sometimes we wear unique hats such as a “parent of a child with special needs hat,” or maybe, “cancer survivor hat.”
Recently, I was asked why a parent and/or guardian should consider enrolling their child in kindergarten in the midst of a pandemic. In order to answer this question thoroughly and respectfully, I had to consider the answer through the many “hats” I wear. Some of which are; I am a wife, a mom to seven, a sister to a woman with special needs, a daughter to parents over the age of 65 and an employee of the school district.
I decided that there are three reasons why I believe that sending your child to kindergarten in Little Falls is a good choice.
My first reason is this: Most of you have heard, “School isn’t what it used to be.” That is correct. In many ways, it is so much better. I have personally watched and experienced as a parent the transformation Little Falls Community Schools has undergone with personalized learning.
Personalized learning means that teachers plan and work with each student where they are at academically, emotionally, socially and physically. When your student has mastered something, they can move on to the next thing, or they can dive deeper into understanding. It caters to their passions and may create a future passion.
Allowing and promoting this gives them an individualized education, challenging each student to excel at their own level and pace. Because of this transformation, the District is ready to be creative in how they reach each of our children in delivery and methods.
Secondly, as a District employee, I have an unique view into what is happening behind the scenes as the District is planning for the upcoming fall. It’s impressive what measures are being taken to help ensure the safety of the children, while maintaining a standard of excellence for each student. The planning team is continually working with CDC, MDH and the state of Minnesota as we learn more about COVID-19.
As a parent, I am assured that they are taking the best precautions to keep my own children safe.
Lastly, in the midst of this crazy, upside down world, as a mom and as a parent educator, I know that consistency and routine is incredibly important. Children may not ever tell you that they like boundaries and schedules, but we know from years of experience that children thrive when they have continuity in their lives. This helps decrease anxiety in children and gives them certainty and predictability. Time management, responsibility, healthy lifestyle choices and self regulation are just some of the skills students learn when routine and schedules are in place.
As each of you decide what is best and necessary for your family for the upcoming school year, I hope that I, a friend and fellow community member, have been able to give you some comfort and guidance through my perspectives.
As always, the district is here to serve you and we welcome your questions. Please feel free to call or email Superintendent Jones at (320) 632-2001 or at sjones@lfalls.k12.mn.us
Stacey Gold is the Early Childhood coordinator at Little Falls Public Schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.