With its slate floors, inspired by the Little Falls dam, fireplaces made from yellow bricks salvaged from St. Adalbert’s Church and wood construction to represent Charles Weyerhaeuser’s time at the lumber mill, the Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum represents its homeland well.
“The story of the building is part of the story of Morrison County,” said Morrison County Historical Society (MCHS) director Mary Warner.
But at nearly 45 years old, Warner said the building itself needs some serious repairs.
“There’s not another organization that has that as an over-arching goal within the county to save all of county history,” Warner said.
This is why, Warner said, the museum is so vital to the community.
To complete the much needed work, the MCHS (owner of the museum) is looking to appropriate $1.56 million “for the care and expanded capacity of the museum,” said Warner.
The funding would come from a bonding bill entered by Sen. Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa and Rep. Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls.
At Monday’s Little Falls City Council meeting, Warner and her colleague, Camille Warzecha, asked for the city’s support of the bill.
The funds will go toward expanding collection capacity and improving the environment of artifacts. Warner said this is extremely important for the preservation of artifacts displayed in the museum.
“This was designed as a museum, so it would have the proper environment for the artifacts we’re saving within. We have tens of thousands of items within our collection including photos and newspapers and all kinds of three-dimensional artifacts and we have to have this special environment in order to have high temperature and humidity control so that these artifacts last as long as possible,” she said.
The first home of the MCHS was the basement of the historic courthouse, which they quickly outgrew, Warner said. Luckily, the family of Charles A. Weyerhaeuser donated the funds to build a new home and continue the preservation of local artifacts.
Charles A. Weyerhaeuser was the manager of Pine Tree Lumber Company from 1890 to 1920, Warner said. When his children donated the money for the museum, they attempted to stay anonymous, but were outed at a public meeting and asked to name the building.
“They did not want it to be such that it was a shrine to Charles, they really wanted it to be a gift for the residents of Morrison County,” Warner said.
Historical building architect Foster Dunwiddie designed the museum with inspiration from the area and the Greek revival style of the 1850s, when Morrison County was formed.
“We’re to that point where it’s hard to find places to put all of the collections that keep coming in. We’re still collecting, and even though we’re very careful at this point to just collect things that are related to Morrison County … things are coming in faster than we have space to put them,” Warner said.
The MCHS presentation stated the museum is in need of a new HVAC system, mobile shelving and additional storage. They’re also looking to update and repair several aspects of the building including the roof, doors, porch, siding, furniture, restrooms, gazebo and the parking lot.
A specific area of concern is the mitigation of riverbank erosion.
The Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum is on the west bank of the Mississippi River. Warner said the east side of the museum building is just 20 feet from the top edge of the riverbank
“We have quite a serious problem with erosion,” she said.
Part of the bonding bill funding would go toward efforts to improve the conditions of the riverbank. Both Warner and Warzecha said it is vital to them to use the most natural methods of preservation possible.
In other business Monday, the Little Falls City Council:
• Approved the completion of surface and utility improvements for Sunrise Addition number three;
• Appointed James Birchem to the Planning Commission;
• Approved a warranty deed for Yetzer Holdings, LLC to acquire lots one through eight of block 32 and 33 of the Rhodes Addition and nearby areas in northwest Little Falls;
• Authorized an orderly annexation agreement with Belle Prairie Township for a parcel of 3.04 acres;
• Passed a resolution to amend the 2020 fee schedule and establish a flat $40 fee for bench advertising;
• Accepted the feasibility report and called for a public hearing for the petitioned improvement of Eight Street Southwest;
• Accepted the feasibility report and called for a public hearing for the non-petitioned reconstruction of Sixth, Seventh and Eighth avenues southwest;
• Appointed Marcus Fruechte as a new park maintenance worker; and
• Accepted a license agreement with Mala Mills from Feb. 19 to June 30, 2020, to lease city land at block three Yoergs Subdivision for $300 per month.
The next meeting of the Little Falls City Council is Monday, March 2, at 7:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
A work session and public forum will precede the meeting.
