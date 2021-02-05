At Staples-Motley Schools, we’re thrilled to see our students return to in-person learning over the past several weeks. The past year has brought many challenges, but I am proud of how our staff, students and families have handled every change thrown their way. We’re back to “business as usual” as much as we can be amidst a global pandemic. We continue to follow all state mandates and public health guidelines to keep our students and staff safe.
The pandemic has made it clear that students learn best when they’re in classrooms, and that remote learning should be used to enhance traditional education, not replace it. For that reason we need to turn our attention to not only how our students learn, but where. As part of the district’s strategic plan — called the Continuous Improvement Plan (CIP) — the district has evaluated our facilities needs.
Our aging school buildings pose significant challenges to the future of our Staples-Motley Schools. The average building in the district is 50 years old, with some portions at the middle/high school pre-dating World War II. Maintenance teams have done a great job managing our facilities for decades, but the reality is that our needs can not be met with our current maintenance budget. Further, our buildings were designed during a time when education was much different than it is today, meaning many of our learning spaces no longer meet our educational needs.
The Staples-Motley School Board has proposed a $64.4 million bond referendum for voters to decide whether they want to invest in our community schools on Tuesday, April 13. The referendum would renovate and expand both the existing elementary school and the middle/high school. The elementary school would transition into a school for early education through grade 6, and the middle/high school would shift to accommodate grades 7-12.
Changes throughout both schools would update aging infrastructure, secure entrances, expand classroom space and ensure buildings meet federal accessibility standards for those with disabilities. The proposed plan would also improve spaces devoted to hands-on learning, like Career and Technical Education (CTE) with the addition of a lab for agriculture, metals, woods and engineering courses, and create a “build yard” for outdoor construction projects.
A new culinary arts lab would be added to facilitate courses that align with our farm to school program. Fine arts also would get an addition with expanded orchestra, choir, band and practice rooms near the auditorium, which would see accessibility, acoustic and audio systems upgrades.
If the plan is approved by voters, a residential home in the district with a median value of $125,000 would see an estimated tax increase of $23.50 per month. Owners of agricultural land would receive a 60% tax credit in 2022 from the state of Minnesota via the Ag2School tax credit. Ag2School is not a tax deduction — it is an automatic dollar-for-dollar credit with no application required. By state law, the Ag2School tax credit is scheduled to increase to 70% in 2023.
I encourage all voters to visit www.SMTimeToRise.com to learn more about the needs, process and cost of the plan. On the website, property owners will find a tax calculator so that they can determine how the plan would impact them.
I am happy to answer questions and comments at shane.tappe@isd2170.k12.mn.us or (218) 894-5400.
Shane Tappe is the superintendent of Staples-Motley Schools.
