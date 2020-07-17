To the Editor:
I was astounded at Tom West’s version of the Byron Smith affair. The column paints Smith as a helpless, fearful victim. No doubt Smith had a right to defend his home but his actions went far beyond that.
Smith’s recordings are why it took the jury hours to convict. The recording clearly shows he was bent on killing whoever entered because he was angry. He set a trap to lure them. The boy entered first and Smith shot him. The boy wasn’t dead so Smith shot him again and dragged his body into another room.
The girl entered the home a few minutes later looking for the boy, unarmed. He shot her. She laughed, a frequent nervous, shocked reaction. This enraged him more and shot her several more times. Smith then waited for 24 hours with two dead teenagers in his house before calling the police, stating that he didn’t want to bother them by calling them on Thanksgiving!
Smith was legally justified in shooting the boy once when the boy entered his house but he wasn’t legally allowed to murder them both simply because he wanted to.
I used to have some respect for Tom West. I don’t any more.
— Robert O’Neill, Little Falls
