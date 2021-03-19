The current political class continues to excel, as have generations beforehand, at signaling its virtue. Claiming moral superiority, shaming opponents and warning of the end of civilization as we know it have always been staples of the political game.
What’s different now is how willing the legislative branch is to turn over its job to the executive branch. Presidents, governors and through them the bureaucracy are given almost free rein to do what they want, regardless of what the U.S. or state constitutions say.
This is not a partisan issue so much as it is institutional. In part because we are so polarized, members of Congress and state legislatures of the executives’ party defend the executive’s actions no matter what.
The Founding Fathers had something else in mind. They wanted a relatively weaker executive branch. Congress and legislatures were to set policy through lawmaking, and the executive was expected to carry it out.
One can see the slow erosion of this vision over time. George Washington averaged one executive order per year. The first president to average more than 10 was Abraham Lincoln. The first to average more than 100 annually was Theodore Roosevelt, who served from 1901-09. After World War II, the pace of executive orders declined until, from Ronald Reagan through Barack Obama, the average was 31.
Even then, the Congress had difficulty facing up to its responsibilities. From 1964 on, the U.S. has engaged in combat operations abroad in at least 35 of the 57 years. Even after repeal of the Gulf of Tonkin resolution in 1970, which had authorized the Vietnam War, U.S. combat troops stayed in Vietnam five more years. The Iraq War resolution in 2002 has morphed into 41 military operations in 19 nations over the past 19 years.
Other examples include Obama signing on to the deal to deter Iran’s nuclear ambitions and adopt the Paris Climate Accords, both of which are essentially treaties. The Constitution requires Senate approval of treaties, but Obama didn’t bother to seek it, knowing he probably could not get it.
Then, came President Trump. He averaged 55 executive orders per year, the most since Carter. Democrats complained that he was usurping congressional power on the way to becoming a dictator. Now, the roles have reversed, with Democrat President Joe Biden having issued over 50 executive orders, 22 of which repeal Trump’s XOs. At this rate, he will easily issue the most in more than 40 years.
Republicans who complained about Obama’s high-handedness became mute under Trump. Now it’s Democrats who can’t find anything to protest.
It’s not just the presidency where this is happening. Going back to Gov. Harold LeVander, who took office in 1967, previous Minnesota governors have averaged about 18 executive orders per year.
Under current Gov. Tim Walz, the average has been 70 per year during his 27 months in office. His defenders will quickly note that Walz has been dealing with the pandemic.
However, in 2019, the year before the pandemic, Walz issued 38 executive orders. Only in 1972 and 1983 were more issued.
Of course, published executive orders are not the only way an executive branch gets around a docile legislative branch. Sometimes governors just issue directives to various state agencies. One example of that is Walz’ directive to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (PCA) that the state adopts the California clean-car standards. This would require Minnesota auto dealers to carry a certain percentage of electric (EV) and low-emission vehicles on their lots. The effect of this rule would be to increase the cost of all new vehicles, electric or not, by $800 to $2,000.
The Minnesota Auto Dealers Association is unsurprisingly opposed because the rule drives marginal buyers – meaning those with lower incomes – out of the new car market. The dealers buy vehicles, and then carry the costs of those purchases until the vehicles sell. The longer the intervening lag time, the more it costs the dealer, forcing the dealer to increase the price of all its vehicles. Unfortunately, today only 2% of all auto purchases in both the state and nation are EVs.
The governor, no auto dealer he, thinks just placing EVs on car lots will increase demand. No, it won’t. What increases demand is showing consumers that they will get more bang for their buck by buying an EV, and that remains problematical. AAA says the cost of owning an EV is about $600 more than owning a gas car. The higher sales price more than offsets the lower EV maintenance costs. The PCA says the opposite.
Interest will grow if companies like General Motors, Volvo and Jaguar hold true to their vows to manufacture only EVs within 15 years. In the meantime, the state should stop meddling in the car business. With some EV manufacturers considering bypassing dealerships entirely, the industry already faces enough challenges.
In 2007, the Legislature adopted new carbon-emission goals, setting benchmarks for reductions by 2015 and 2030. The state missed the 2015 benchmark of a 15% reduction, which brought Walz’ directive.
However, only 36 out of 201 legislators still hold the seats they had in the 2007 Legislature. If ever there were an issue that needs legislative approval over executive action, it is how to reduce fossil fuel consumption.
Tom West, now retired, is the former general manager of this paper. Reach him at westwords.mcr@gmail.com.
