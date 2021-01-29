A few days ago, the Secretary of Transportation and I were waiting in line at the drive-thru of a fast food restaurant.
The secretary believes that drive-thrus should either live up to their names or change them to “drive-stop-and-go repeatedly.”
This particular restaurant had a two-lane drive-thru. The first choice we had to make was which lane. I chose the wrong one. Two cars ahead of us was a man about my age, who let three large pickups from the other lane move ahead of him, the last two after he had already ordered.
Eventually, he made his way into the merged lane. A couple of minutes later, I ordered. A pickup from the other lane was directly in front of me, so I edged up as close to its side as seemed wise. However, another pickup was right behind the first pickup in the other lane.
As the first pickup finally moved, I moved to take my place behind it. The second pickup driver would have none of it. I made a couple of moves to nudge my way in, and he countered.
I finally decided that the cost of a couple of burgers should not include a $1,000 car repair bill, so I let him go by. As he passed in front of me, it was clear that the driver of the second pickup was yelling at me. My window was up and so was his, so I couldn’t hear what he was screaming, but I got the message. I just shook my head.
I was about five years old when I learned to take turns. The other driver, in his late 20s or early 30s, I’d guess, either missed that lesson or suffers from arrested development. It was clear that he has anger management issues.
But then, too much anger is alive in America these days.
At the beginning of December, I wrote a column essentially saying that Democrats needed to calm down. The column only managed to send several of them into orbit. Their message was, “What about the Republicans?”
I now regret writing that column for obvious reasons. I was thinking that sore winners are worse than sore losers, but that was before the Trumpers rioted in the U.S. Capitol and five people died. I should have written that it’s time for everybody to step back.
Obviously, the COVID pandemic and the government’s response to it has caused some of the anger. Republicans and Democrats both politicized the issue, but the virus didn’t care. The government’s response sent the lives of millions of Americans, particularly those in the working class, cartwheeling out of control.
The political class can throw all the borrowed money at the problem that it wants, but not one penny of it will give people back control of their own lives. Until herd immunity takes hold, either through enough people being vaccinated or getting sick and building up their own immunity, the virus rules.
Regardless, it doesn’t feel like the same America anymore. When I was a kid, the leading Democrats and Republicans in my hometown of Waseca used to gather for a post-election dinner to make peace. They may have disagreed about politics, but they didn’t treat it as a zero-sum game where, for me to win, you have to lose. They understood that they were Americans, Minnesotans and Wasecans first, not Republicans or Democrats. Geographic community bonds were stronger then.
I began writing newspaper columns more than 40 years ago. In the 1980s and 1990s, I could write practically anything and rarely did anyone take me to task. If they did, it was usually with civility.
That began changing after 9/11. The national self-confidence began to waver. Increasingly, people began talking past each other. I’d cover meetings where the questioner spoke longer than the answerer.
In the wake of the 2001 terrorist attack, we had a brief bout of national unity. Since then, we have had a growing chorus of how rotten this nation is. From claims that the only reasons for our success were slavery and theft from indigenous people to implications that national borders, guns and religion are so last century, the drumbeat of demoralization has grown louder. Throw in President Trump’s discrediting of so many institutions from the deep state to the media to our electoral system, and, no matter which side of the political divide you are on, the sands are rapidly shifting.
Not for the better, too many of us dwell in information silos, looking for reassurance in an ever more threatening world. For many, we’ve transformed government into a religion where heretics must be burned at the stake. Unfortunately, too many don’t even know their own political catechism.
It is as if we have lost the ability to persuade one another. Republicans are outraged when athletes take a knee during the national anthem; Democrats are incensed when a demonstrator waves a Confederate flag. Maybe they have a right to take a knee or wave the Stars and Bars, but if the goal is to change hearts and minds, those methods are no more effective than screaming at somebody in the drive-thru.
We’ve all got to take a step back. Instead of just being angry, it’s time for everyone to relearn the art of persuasion.
Tom West, now retired, is the former general manager of this paper. Reach him at westwords.mcr@gmail.com.
