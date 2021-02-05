Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz asserts that climate change is an existential threat. One wonders then why he signed off on the plan he chose to roll out the COVID-19 vaccinations. That plan has had senior citizens driving all over the state for weeks in search of the elusive elixir.
One hears all sorts of stories about what is happening out there. A group of first responders rightfully receive their injections first. Some doses were left over, so anybody else in the building was asked if they would like to be vaccinated, too, even those outside the state’s designated priority group.
A friend in Faribault reports a neighbor received his first injection in North Mankato. Then he was told that he had to drive to Marshall three weeks later, 141 miles away, for the second injection.
I know a veteran who drove 70 miles to get vaccinated at the Veterans Administration in Minneapolis. Another couple only had to drive from Little Falls to Long Prairie, 24 miles, for theirs. That’s considered a victory for those who care about carbon emissions.
Walz also claims to be a former football coach. Has he given any thought what it would be like to coach a team when the rules change each week? This week, we’ll play flag football. Next week, only six to a side. The week after, no passing allowed.
Three weeks ago, vaccinations were first come, first served. The state’s website crashed in the first hour; phone-ins spent hours on hold. The next week, it was by lottery. More than 200,000 signed up for 12,000 doses at nine public sites. This week, the public sites were reduced to Duluth and Minneapolis. So much for his campaign theme of “One Minnesota.” The distance from Breckenridge to Minneapolis is 201 miles and to Duluth it’s 236. It makes one wonder if any of the epidemiologists even looked at a map. Good luck, coach, with getting your senior citizen team to retain much of what you are telling them from week to week.
Allegedly, the reason for closing most of the public sites is because more doses are being distributed directly to local clinics and pharmacies. After a couple of hours of searching all over the Minnesota Department of Health’s website, I finally found the distribution site map. No sites in my county were listed.
I then called my local clinic to inquire. I received a recorded message that no vaccine is available. The clinic has a website where it can converse with me about various health issues individually. So, I went on there, and asked the question, “Can I get a COVID vaccination from you?” No response.
So, then I called Essentia Health in Brainerd, which was listed on the map as a distribution site. After 15 minutes of being on hold and being transferred, I was told that Essentia was only vaccinating its previous patients.
On Jan. 20, the Minnesota Pharmacists Association told a Minnesota Senate committee that 560 pharmacies had registered to be vaccine providers. The state distributed to only 100 sites. That’s a big improvement over nine. However, the idea of dividing up doses based on the targeted populations in the state’s 87 counties, then subdividing and sending the proportion to those outlets in each county capable of maintaining the low temperature required for storage, was apparently too complex for this administration.
Walz also claims to have been a former sergeant major in the Minnesota National Guard. One assumes that he knows how important logistics are to a successful campaign. However, this latest version of the rollout on vaccinations tops them all. It’s as if he has 35,000 MREs (meals ready to eat), but few of the troops know where they are or, if they do, the quartermaster won’t give them access. That’s how armies starve.
Meanwhile, Minnesotans keep dying as do small town main streets. This administration had 10 months to come up with a plan to roll out these vaccinations efficiently, and so far, it has provided nothing but chaos. Yes, there is high demand and short supply, but that was to be expected.
The states that are doing best at immunizing its citizens are those who planned their own rollout, without following CDC guidelines. As of Tuesday, Minnesota ranked 26th, having come up from being in the bottom 10 states a few weeks ago. Two rule breakers, North and South Dakota, rank fifth and seventh in percentage of the population vaccinated.
Broader implications can be drawn from the vaccine rollout. Medicare for All is a fine slogan, until you realize that the same people who are running the vaccine program are the same ones who will be running your socialized medicine program. Friends tell me, “It’s not the same. It’s not the same.”
They’re right. It never quite is. It wasn’t the same when the MNsure rollout was botched. It wasn’t the same when the MNLARS drivers’ license software conversion disintegrated. It wasn’t the same when reports of child abuse were ignored by the state. However, before you put all of your health care in the hands of government bureaucrats instead of your health care provider, maybe the government should first prove that it can handle much simpler things like vaccinations.
Tom West, now retired, is the former general manager of this paper. Reach him at westwords.mcr@gmail.com.
