On Dec. 27, 1831, the H.M.S. Beagle set sail from England to circumnavigate the globe on a research mission. The voyage changed much of what we know about life on this planet.
On board was a recent college graduate, Charles Darwin, age 22. The voyage took five years, and spent the first few years exploring the coastline of South America. Eventually, it arrived at the Galapagos Islands, off the coast of Ecuador.
The Galapagos has many unique varieties of animals which has turned it into a tourist destination today. The start of that industry came from Darwin’s visits. He catalogued the species he observed. For example, the islands have many varieties of finches. Some varieties are more common to one island than another. One, in particular, has a more elongated beak. Darwin determined that finch variety’s favorite food required reaching into narrow crevices. He theorized that those who survived to reproduce through the millennia gradually developed the longer beaks.
A quarter of a century later, in 1859, Darwin published, “On the Origin of Species,” offering his theory of evolution. It revolutionized and also created a rift between scientific and religious thought. The rift continues somewhat to this day.
Today, scientists believe that, based on the fossils they have discovered, the universe is about 13.8 million years old, and that the first human beings appeared about 200,000 years ago. Some biblical scholars had thought that the world is about 4,000 years old, and perceived Darwin’s work as blasphemy. Within religious circles, that thinking has changed as the scientific evidence has grown, but there are still some sects that believe the earth was created in seven “days” of the 24-hour variety, and that God created all species simultaneously at that time.
So it was that last summer, I joined several friends from my college days in taking an online course entitled, “What Darwin Didn’t Know.” As someone who had not taken a biology class since high school, I found it fascinating.
I now look differently at the biological diversity that surrounds us. It is one enormous life force that God created in a way that can survive regardless of the ever-changing natural environment in which it finds itself.
Over the eons, scientists tell us, the earth has experienced five mass extinctions. The worst, 250 million years ago, caused 96% of marine species and 70% of land species to die off. And yet, that life force keeps coming back. How? Through mutations of its genetic code.
The mutations are said to be “random,” but that just means that scientists don’t yet understand exactly what triggers a mutation in one cell and not another. These mutations are occurring in every living organism, including ourselves. Most of them are harmless or die off. Some cause cancer or other maladies. Others help us adjust slightly to our environment.
When the course ended, my classmates and I met via Zoom with Brown University biology professor, Dr. Ken Miller. Miller authored a book, “Finding Darwin’s God.” We were curious how he reconciled his faith as a practicing Catholic with his knowledge and teaching of evolution. It was a fascinating discussion. In his book, Miller writes, “Darwin lifted the curtain that allowed us to see the world as it really is. And to any person of faith, this should mean that Charles Darwin ultimately brought us closer to an understanding of God.”
As Miller sees the world, while each of us has unique talents, interests and perspectives, we are not puppets with preordained destinies. We are free to choose evil or make bad decisions that ruin our lives. He wrote: “A believer in the divine accepts that God’s love and his gifts of freedom are genuine. … Not all believers will accept the stark conditions of that bargain, but our freedom to act has to have a physical and biological basis. Evolution and its sister sciences of genetics and molecular biology provide that basis.”
Miller also believes God did not create each individual species one by one. In graduate school, he attended a seminar at a university of a religious nature. A student questioned whether evolution should be taught at a religious school. The teacher replied, “If you deny evolution, then the sort of God you have in mind is a bit like a pool player who sinks 15 balls in a row, but only by taking 15 separate shots. My God plays the game a little differently. He walks up to the table, takes just one shot, and sinks all the balls. I ask you which pool player, which God, is more worthy of praise and worship?”
Now the Christmas season is upon us, a time when we recall the core messages of one of the world’s great religions. That religion teaches that no matter our failures and tragedies, we can begin again. God has given us what we need to be successful. In addition, he has given us the intellectual capacity to fight off deadly threats, such as COVID-19, through means greater than other species have. This Christmas season, even though great suffering continues around the globe, let us rejoice, give thanks for the faith to persevere and resolve to offer more love and charity to others.
Tom West, now retired, is the former general manager of this paper. Reach him at westwords.mcr@gmail.com.
