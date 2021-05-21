It’s official. No victory parades will be held for the conquering of the coronavirus. Instead, like a rogue wave crashing on the shore, it disrupted millions of lives, reaching into every crevice, and then dissipated. As it slowly trickles back into the larger sea of disease, those of us thrown onto the rocks are left to wonder what happened.
Six months ago, a friend who worked in health care told me that it will be at least five years before we know, if then. We don’t know if the disease jumped to humans from animals in a Chinese wet market or if it came out of a biological weapons lab. If the latter, we don’t know if it escaped accidentally or was dispersed intentionally. The fact that tensions between India and China have grown since last summer, with armed combat taking place in September, makes one suspicious of the recent coronavirus spike in India.
It will take at least that long to figure out whether government suppression of social activities was worth the enormous economic and mental health costs imposed. On a recent family visit to Oregon, we took three days to visit the giant redwood trees in northwestern California. The challenges to traveling were significant, chief among them finding open restaurants and restrooms.
“Now hiring” signs were everywhere. At one restaurant, a wordy sign begged diners to be patient because it was short staffed; it took 45 minutes to get our food. At a McDonald’s drive-thru, no one was at the cash window; we were waved up to the food window to pay; it appeared that only two or three people were manning the operation. At a Denny’s, known for 24/7 service, we were the last people in the door at 6:30 p.m. for supper. It closed at 7 p.m. because of staffing and safety concerns. The federal add-on (of funds the feds don’t have) to state jobless benefits needs to end; 42% of those receiving such checks are making more than when they were working.
On May 14, the Centers for Disease Control lifted the mandate on mask wearing for those already vaccinated, muddying the COVID waters more. The politicians, like Minnesota Gov. Walz, had imposed the mask mandate by claiming we need to “follow the science.” However, the science was hardly unanimous on mask wearing.
In a free, self-governing nation, which the United States is alleged to be, wise leaders would explain the risks and let individual citizens make their own decisions. One can understand that in the panic of the unknown faced in March 2020, a temporary lockdown to “flatten the curve” was justified. Visions of an overwhelmed health care system leaving COVID patients to die on the curb were compelling.
However, by June 2020, 99% of adult Americans understood what we were up against. Send your kids to school or have them taught online? Let teachers teach in-person or online? Go to church? same deal. Where possible, work in an office or at home? Purchase groceries and other items in-store or through home delivery? Get vaccinated or not? Those are all questions that a self-governing nation capable of electing its own leaders should be able to make individually.
That does not mean that government guidance should be ignored. As with other issues, mask-wearing should be a question of assessing one’s own risk and the risk to others. So much remains unknown, that erring on the side of caution seems prudent. Instead, we got a nanny state of government experts giving often confusing and occasionally conflicting advice which was then transformed into edicts by governors and state attorneys general across the land.
The latest CDC mask directive was largely interpreted as meaning that the pandemic is over. However, in the 30 days from April 15 to May 15, Minnesota averaged 1,266 new COVID cases per day. That’s higher than in all but five of the 14 months of the pandemic. The state also averaged 10 additional deaths per day during the same period.
Beyond the resistance of some people to any government mandate, mask compliance was not just a yes-no phenomenon. Many people wore masks improperly, covering their mouths, but not their noses. Some people also thought it was sufficient only to wear a cloth scarf or a plastic shield. The virus is so tiny, that they provided little to no protection, since the drawing of each breath brought air through the cloth or around the shield. Some people thought it was more important to be color-coordinated with their attire than to protect their lungs. Only N95 masks were said to be effective at stopping the virus, and even those had leakage around the edges.
A better message from leaders, instead of saying you have to do this or that would have been, “This virus is a killer. You are putting your life and those you love at risk if you ignore our suggestions, even though they are admittedly sketchy because so much remains unknown about it. However, this is the best advice we can give you. This is a free country. We hope you make wise choices for you and your family, but please don’t underestimate the threat.”
The virus remains; tell the marching band to stand down.
Tom West, now retired, is the former general manager of this paper. Reach him at westwords.mcr@gmail.com.
