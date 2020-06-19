To the Editor:
In defense of Tom West and his June 7 column and the writer who chastised him in a June 14 column for giving facts in the case of George Floyd. Most overeducated types are hypocrites who must be shown as such.
When did his column ever state that George was not a human being? When did we start judging whole groups like police on the conduct of a few? When do we get the rights given in the Constitution for due process of the law? I am in no way condoning the actions of the situation presented; it was handled wrong. When do we stop mob rule over rule of law? When people stop enabling violence as a form of protest? When did West Words state George had it coming?
I could go on and on, but I think you get the point. As a blue collar, proud, U.S. veteran and Christian, I’m ashamed that people are pushing hate. If you think about it, programs like Affirmative Action are racist on their face value because they favor groups due to skin color.
Hypocrites don’t get it. They are part of the systemic racism problem. May God continue to bless America.
— Kevin Hall, Albany
