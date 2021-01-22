It didn’t have to be that hard. Americans had a peaceful transfer of power at the presidential level 44 times before this one. We’ve had accusations of unfairness many times before.
And yet, here we are. Why? Because some Americans are unwilling to accept the outcome.
Only if one believes that all 255 million voting-age Americans are honest actors is investigation unwarranted. On Aug. 30, my column predicted that the optics for this election were terrible. I didn’t say then that fraud would occur, and since the election I haven’t said that widespread fraud did occur. But in the wake of the Capitol riot, it’s clear that confidence in our voting system needs repair. Too many Democrats and Republicans have been attempting to game the system, figuring the ends justify the means. For voting, they don’t, at least not if we intend to keep our republic.
The first paragraph of the U.S. Constitution’s Article I, Section 4 reads, “The times, places and manner of holding elections for senators and representatives shall be prescribed in each state by the legislature thereof, but the Congress may at any time make or alter such regulations, except as to the places of choosing senators.”
In 2020, the Congress did not act. However, in numerous states, including Minnesota, Democrats changed election laws by bypassing legislatures, the designated rule-makers since 1787. That resulted in Republicans filing more than 150 lawsuits before the election. The result was a mess of do this; no, do that; no, do this.
Democrats used the pretense that COVID-19 made voting in person too dangerous to justify all the shenanigans. That assertion remains as unproven as voter fraud itself. Not one COVID death has been attributed to voting in person. The Minnesota Department of Health’s seven-day moving average of new cases shows that the autumn surge began skyrocketing in mid-October. One can claim that going to the mail box to send in ballots caused the spike with the same credibility as those who claimed in-person voting was life threatening.
As first steps, here is what the Legislature needs to investigate and act upon in a bipartisan manner to increase faith that Minnesota’s elections are fair and accurate:
• In Ramsey County, 318 absentee ballots were temporarily “misplaced.” How can that happen? The Legislature should require all election officials to treat ballots the way banks treat money. No one individual or political party should ever have independent access to ballots.
• Last summer, Secretary of State Steve Simon, ignoring the Legislature, signed off on a judicial decree that superseded the state law that mail ballots have to have a witness’ signature. How significant an issue is this? How many ballots were cast without the signatures required by law? Do a survey. Is it worth the risk that a single actor using made-up names can register and cast extra ballots?
• Under state law, the officials processing and counting absentee ballots are supposed to be balanced between the Republican and DFL parties, which provide names to election officials. Hennepin County hires election judges from both major parties, but excludes them from accepting and rejecting absentee ballots, using only staff and deputy county auditors for that purpose. Is this law too difficult to follow? If so, why?
• Minnesota currently has the longest window for early voting in the nation, starting 46 days before Election Day itself. The U.S. median voting start date is 15 days before the election. If a snowbird wants to be in Florida or Arizona by Oct. 1, they aren’t even Minnesota citizens if they don’t return until after March 31. We’ve had candidates, like Sen. Paul Wellstone and GOP gubernatorial candidate Jon Grunseth, die or withdraw weeks after what would have been the current start date.
• Legal Marijuana Now candidate Adam Weeks died Sept. 24. Under state law, the 2nd Congressional District election should have been postponed until February. Congresswoman Angie Craig sued to keep the election on Nov. 3. A federal judge agreed with her. Minnesota currently has four “major” parties; to become a major party, at least one of the party’s statewide candidates must receive at least 5% of the vote in the previous election. Democrats and Republicans already have many built-in advantages, but it is fair to ask if 5% is the best percentage in determining when to delay an election, and for how long. A six-week postponement would not have left the 2nd District without representation.
• Mark Zuckerberg, the Facebook billionaire, gave $350 million through the Center for Tech and Civic Life to local governments nationwide — including 28 Minnesota cities and counties — to spend on election administration. Minneapolis alone received $2.9 million. The Legislature needs to nip this practice in the bud. The government should be adequately funding its own elections, not making election officials reliant on funding from private sources. Voting is not an area where the state should be chiseling costs; faith in the system is more important than that.
• Simon used the courts to extend the acceptance of mail ballots to Nov. 10, a week after Election Day, even without a postmark. This was subsequently upheld by a federal judge, overturned by a court of appeals, and then the ballots were segregated. Initial reports were that more than 10,000 ballots were segregated, but ultimately it came down to 1,200 – not enough to change the result of any election. Is it too much to ask voters to have a smidgen of individual responsibility for getting their ballots in by Election Day?
• The Minnesota Supreme Court overturned Simon’s attempt to allow ballot harvesting, whereby one person can help an unlimited number of people, such as nursing home residents, fill out their ballots. One individual may help three voters under current law. Pick a number and stick with it.
Several other election issues need addressing, but for now a bipartisan agreement to fix these issues should be the Legislature’s top priority. To do nothing, playing the blame game, will only cause faith in democracy to wither, no matter what else the Legislature chooses to do.
Tom West, now retired, is the former general manager of this paper. Reach him at westwords.mcr@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.