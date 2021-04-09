Most adults know that the most difficult thing they will ever do is raise a child to adulthood. We start with this totally dependent being, and, with some combination of nurturing, discipline and love, try to raise it to become capable of taking care of itself.
Some people start out as parents with the idea that they are going to raise their child to avoid all the mistakes the parents made, or perhaps to form the child into a person of a parent’s own vision. At some point, however, most of us learn that in the end the child will be its own person. We can have a profound effect on the child, but the child will become a unique adult regardless.
Toward the end of the active parenting experience (meaning while the child is still growing, as opposed to the passive parenting stage of later life which does not end until death), the parent is sometimes left to using everything from prayer to threats to curfews just to keep the child from doing something stupid before it figures out all of life’s many stupidities.
So it was, a few weeks back, I was throwing out old newspapers to which I contributed. I came across a column I had written more than 30 years ago. In a light-hearted way, I think most parents can appreciate this echoing challenge from my past, which read as follows:
“Have you ever noticed how different people wash dishes different ways?
“I mean, some people like the water too hot, and others like it too cold. Those who like it somewhere in the middle are criticized by dish wipers used to having the temperature different.
“Some people like to wash the silverware first, some last. Some people like to use the spray attachment on the side of the faucet. Some do not. (I believe this device was installed mostly for the amusement of people under age 15). Some people like to use a scouring pad no matter what. Others prefer to let the dishes soak for a while.
“At our house the other day, the differences grew so great, that a person could hardly determine if all were involved in the same task.
“The Secretary of Health and Human Services decreed that it was time for the offspring to do the dishes. However, I had already started washing them. I forget why, but I think I was just in a mood to get them done.
“I always wash the plates first. The reason I prefer plates is that I can wash them fast, and thus feel like I am making great progress. I can wash all the plates in a minute, and because they take up so much room, it looks like I am half done within 90 seconds.
“We had tacos that particular evening. You know what tacos mean? That’s right. Greasy plates and pans. Put those plates and pans in soapy water and what happens? The soap disappears.
“So it was that all that was left to wash when the offspring sauntered into the kitchen was the silverware. All that was left to wash them in was greasy, gray water.
“The offspring took one look and said, ‘Yuk.’
“One said, ‘I’m not putting my hands in that stuff.’
“Another said, ‘Did you use any soap?’
“The first said, ‘It doesn’t look like it.’
“I left the kitchen in full retreat.
“They opened the cabinet door under the sink and examined the products there.
“’I think he used Mop N Glo,’ said one.
“’I think so,’ said the other. ‘Mom, Tom used Mop N Glo to wash the dishes!’
“’He what?’ said the secretary.
“’He used Mop N Glo to wash the dishes. That’s why the water is so oily.’
“I announced that I had washed my last dish in that house.
“’Well, if you are going to use Mop N Glo, it’s probably for the best,’ said the secretary.
“I announced that I did not use Mop N Glo.
“The offspring thought otherwise.
“’I can prove it,’ I said. ‘Take out the Mop N Glo and pour some in a bucket of water and wash the floor. When you’re done, let’s compare the water.’
“I thought it was a fair proposal to my persecutors. I also thought if I were lucky, I could pull off another feat worthy of Tom Sawyer – getting some work done under the guise of something else.
“Alas, they don’t make offspring like they used to.
“One said, ‘If you want the floor washed, you wash it.’
“(They were supposed to say, ‘Sure, I’ll wash the floor. Let’s experiment.’)
“I said, ‘But I’ve never used Mop N Glo. I don’t know how.’
“’From the way you washed the dishes, that’s obvious,’ the other said.
“(They were supposed to say, ‘Here, let me teach you.’ Then I could respond, ‘Ah, hah! Now we know who used the Mop N Glo. It was you, since I don’t know how.’)
“It was such a simple task. Why don’t things work out the way we plan them?”
The column ended there, but I continue to deny the charges against me. However, my recollection is that, when all was said and done, the floor did sparkle almost as much as the silverware.
Tom West, now retired, is the former general manager of this paper. Reach him at westwords.mcr@gmail.com.
