On March 19, Michael Cohen met for the eighth time with the Manhattan District Attorney’s office. Let that sink in for a moment.
Michael Cohen, you may recall, was Donald Trump’s personal lawyer and the “fixer” of any legal problems Trump had for more than 11 years. Eventually, in trying to help Trump, he broke the law.
On Aug. 21, 2018, Cohen pled guilty to five counts of tax evasion, lying to Congress and misrepresentation to a bank. Of those, he maintains his innocence on all except lying to Congress.
Regardless, for his trouble, Cohen was sentenced to three years in a minimum-security federal prison in upstate New York and has been disbarred.
Because of COVID, he is now in home confinement with an ankle bracelet. While in prison, and then at home, he wrote a book, “Disloyal,” which deserves more attention than it received upon its release last September. Many tell-all books have been written about Donald Trump and his rise to power, but none can tell more than Cohen’s book. As Cohen wrote, “I knew Trump better than anyone else did. In some ways, I knew him better than even his family did, because I bore witness to the real man, in strip clubs, shady business meetings and in the unguarded moments when he revealed who he really was: a cheat, a liar, a fraud, a bully, a racist, a predator, a con man.”
All of the Trump supporters in Central Minnesota — and they are legion — ought to read the book. They may then want to reconsider their unconditional loyalty to Trump and their longing for his return to the White House in 2025.
Trump rode into office on the wave of resentment that has developed over the condescending attitudes of the elites who have run this nation from the first Bush presidency through 2016. His victory was said to be a blow for “the little guy,” although it remains peculiar that anyone would think a billionaire was for or even understood “little guys.” Cohen describes in detail, for example, how Trump ordered the use of the cheapest-level Benjamin Moore paint at his Doral country club in Florida. The paint began peeling soon after, and, Cohen writes, Trump demanded that the painting be re-done at the contractor’s expense, even though the contractor had applied the paint that was ordered. Cohen adds, “With Trump there was always the domino effect: When he screwed one small business, he would hurt others, the impact cascading into family-owned companies struggling to make ends meet.”
Cohen writes, “The cosmic joke was that Trump convinced a vast swathe of working-class white folks in the Midwest that he cared about their well-being. The truth was that he couldn’t care less. … Guns, criminalizing abortion – Trump took up those conservative positions not because he believed in them but because they were his path to power.”
Cohen ran afoul of the law because he set up a shell corporation in Delaware, and gave it $130,000 of his own money to pay off the porn star Stormy Daniels, for an affair she allegedly had with Trump. The reason he used his own money, Cohen writes, is because former National Enquirer Publisher David Pecker refused to put up more money. Cohen says Pecker had been stiffed by Trump on repayment after Pecker previously paid off another woman for her silence in a different Trump affair.
On the morning of April 9, 2018, without warning, Cohen’s home and office were raided by FBI agents. Cohen now believes that Trump knew about the raid in advance, but did not warn him. However, on that day, he called the White House, left a message for Trump to call him back, and Trump did. Trump said to him, “Stay strong. I have your back. You’re going to be fine.” That was the last time Cohen ever spoke to Trump.
Cohen portrays himself as being Trump’s closest confidante for 11 years, but ever since Cohen’s arrest, Trump has done everything to distance himself from Cohen. “Disloyal” tells how Cohen got sucked into Trump’s orbit and how he ended up losing everything as a result.
The Washington Post reported on March 8 that at least six investigations are ongoing that may involve Trump. Cohen concludes, “Trump knows perfectly well that he is guilty of the same crimes that resulted in my conviction and incarceration. He also knows that I would be a star witness in that case, and book a fundamental piece of evidence for his guilt.
“Without the immunity from prosecution granted to the president, Trump will also almost certainly face New York State criminal charges. He would likely be convicted on both the federal and state charges and face serious prison time. That is Donald Trump’s greatest fear in life, believe me, and if he fails to get re-elected, that will be his fate – and he knows it.”
Trump supporters, you really ought to read this book. Then think about who you want to carry on the policies that drew you to defend Trump. Then find someone less flawed to move them forward. I’m not seconding Cohen’s prediction, but only observe that it is hard to find time to get elected while doing hard time.
Tom West, now retired, is the former general manager of this paper. Reach him at westwords.mcr@gmail.com.
