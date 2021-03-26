Although I was but a child, I still recall a church service the day after the state high school basketball tournament ended. During a prayer, the minister said, “And forgive us, O Lord, if our thoughts have been more at Williams Arena in recent days, than with thee.”
I thought, “Huh? What’s wrong with that? Isn’t basketball part of God’s creation?”
I remain incorrigible. Each March, I take a brief break from discussing our politicians’ shortcomings to consider one of life’s great diversions. This year, even though the high school tournament has been pushed into April, there is even more basketball news than usual. I’ll limit the discussion to three topics:
First, the Gophers hired a new men’s basketball coach, Ben Johnson. They had dispatched Richard Pitino after a losing season, which was marred by COVID and key injuries. It had become clear that the Gophers were no closer to becoming a national basketball power than before he arrived.
The choice of Johnson had been in the works before Pitino’s exit. University officials claim that they visited with a half dozen coaches beforehand, but by Wednesday, March 17, only four days after Pitino’s firing, I learned that Johnson would succeed him.
Minnesota’s best high school players have mostly been going elsewhere in recent years to seek their fame, fortune and occasionally education. This was not a problem in the past because, until recently, Minnesota high school basketball was a backwater in the hoops talent pool.
The five best Gopher basketball teams, in 1972-73, 1976-77, 1981-82, 1989-90 and 1996-97, each had one starter recruited from Minnesota and four from out of state. Gopher fans did not then care about that. As the late, great sportswriter Sid Hartman used to say, “Just win, baby.”
Most managers tend to fix the problem that most needs fixing with their hires. University Athletic Director Mark Coyle is no different. The fan base became especially grouchy because Wisconsin has been consistently better than the Gophers with the help of a couple of Minnesotans each year.
Enter Johnson. He played for the Gophers for a couple of years and was a Gopher assistant coach from 2013-18 under Pitino, but then moved on to Xavier in Cincinnati to pad his resume. He is known as a good recruiter. Importantly, he is said to have strong ties to Minnesota’s top high school and AAU programs, so perhaps he can convince the best of them that Minnesota is not only a great place to go to college, but a great place to stay and make a life after their basketball careers end.
However, Johnson still has to win if the Gophers are to sell enough tickets, and he has to do it without using players who embarrass the university. We wish him the best.
***
All season, sports writers and commentators told basketball fans that the Big Ten was the best basketball conference in the nation. The conference was rewarded with nine entries in the NCAA tournament, the most of any conference. Apparently, March Madness, like COVID a year ago, began spreading in December, much earlier than at first thought. By the end of the first weekend of play, eight of the nine, had been ousted.
The overrating was caused by COVID caution, which limited the number of non-conference contests. However, a key contributor to the Big Ten’s embarrassment is that its style of basketball does not reward athleticism so much as brawling. For example, Gopher star Marcus Carr got knocked to the floor more often than a Muhammad Ali sparring partner. Only occasionally, would an official blow a whistle.
Requiring muscle instead of talent covers up many teams’ shortcomings. That became obvious when the NCAA tournament began, and teams from “lesser” conferences ran circles around our slower-footed Big Ten bruisers.
***
Elgin Baylor, the second greatest Minneapolis Laker behind George Mikan, died Monday at age 86. I was lucky enough to see Baylor play for the Lakers at the Minneapolis Armory. On March 6, 1960, he poured in 43 points to lead the team to a 114-105 victory over the Cincinnati Royals.
It had been a bad season for the Lakers, their last in Minnesota. They finished the regular season 25-50, but somehow managed to make the playoffs. At the time, the NBA had two divisions, East and West. The East was much better that year, so even a lousy record failed to disqualify the Lakers. In the playoffs, they defeated the Detroit Pistons in the first round before losing to the St. Louis (now Atlanta) Hawks in the second.
But Minnesota basketball fans won’t pay to watch a losing team. I was one of no more than 150 fans in the Minneapolis Armory for that next to the last regular season home game. In the fourth quarter, the game was stopped in order to present the game ball to Baylor for being only the second player in NBA history to score over 2,000 points in a season. The smattering of applause echoed in the empty arena. Nobody blamed a pandemic for the small crowd. Shortly after season’s end, the Lakers moved to Los Angeles. Baylor defied gravity more than any player up to that time; too bad we could not keep him.
Tom West, now retired, is the former general manager of this paper.
