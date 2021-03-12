To the Editor:
President Biden has been in power for a month. It takes no rocket scientist to see the great damage he and his incompetent administration has already done. Gas prices alone have increased 45%. Congress is spending money like drunken sailors. The major difference is that drunken sailors spend their own money and are sober the next day.
When Congressional Democrats look in the mirror, they should see only self-serving hypocrites, who will leave their own families a legacy of shame, ridicule, corruption, prejudice and racism. The supposed COVID bill has more pork than the Sioux Falls, S.D. stockyards, with minimal sensible relief for any hard-working, self-sacrificing, patriotic, fair-minded American citizen.
I can’t wait for the 2022 election cycle, so we can vote out the swamp creatures and vote for loyal Americans, who actually care about our country and its citizens, who care about safe borders, safe neighborhoods, a respected police force, a strong military, safe and open schools, energy independence, a weakened China, a stable Middle East, a Paris Climate Accord buried permanently at sea, and a restoration of American integrity, pride and world respect. We certainly don’t have even a semblance of that at the moment.
