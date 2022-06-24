The year is 1972. Bell bottom jeans are in peak fashion, the music charts are topped by “I can see clearly now,” “The Godfather” was playing in theaters and the Vikings missed the playoffs. In the planning and zoning world, this year was more significant for another reason. In December of that year, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners formally adopted the first set of shoreland zoning rules.
Three years earlier in May of 1969, the state Legislature passed the Shoreland Management Act. This was a bipartisan effort due to the shared concern about the rapid development and declining water quality of the state’s lakes and rivers seen in the 1950s and ’60s. This act required counties to adopt shoreland management controls and regulate septic systems in these areas. The act was signed by Governor Levander May 28, 1969. This then followed with the Minnesota DNR adopting rules for waterbodies and rivers for the counties to adopt as ordinances. These rules have been updated over the years, but the foundation has remained the same, protecting the natural resources.
These shoreland areas follow all land within 1,000 feet of designated lakes and 300 feet of rivers. So, these standards are applied to land that does not necessarily touch a waterbody. Lakes, streams and rivers cover approximately 20,000 acres of land within Morrison County, with most of the rivers and streams scattered throughout the more predominate agricultural areas. Since these lakes and rivers are waters of the state, waterfront property owners must be stewards of this public resource. Within these shoreland areas, lot width and area are established to create a density limit around waterbodies. Setbacks to the water, height limits, stormwater protections, vegetation removal, grading and impervious surface limits are also established to protect views from the water, nutrient loading to the water, structure safety from flooding and to keep earth moving activities farther from the natural resource.
So, what does the process for a project within the shoreland area look like in the county? Permits are required for most everything, so the first step is to always check with the County Land Services Department if permits are needed. There are potentially other jurisdictions for certain activities as well.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources oversees all activities below the ordinary high water level and the Morrison Soil and Water Conservation District oversees the Wetland Conservation Act. This means other entities may need to be looking at your project as well. The next check is an up to date septic compliance inspection before applying for any new construction. That means a full compliance inspection within the last three years or the system was installed in the last five years. Once that is done, a site drawing is created showing the setbacks to the water, property lines, road rights of way and any bluffs or wetlands on the property. All these features have a setback to them that needs to be met.
Residents are encouraged to call or stop in at the Morrison County Government Center to discuss their project early in the planning stages. Many properties have unique situations that create changes to the initial location or require additional plans or designs for wetland considerations and impervious limits, so creating your plans with these items in mind helps the process go as smooth as possible.
For more information on the shoreland regulations within the county see section 700 of the Morrison County Land Use Control Ordinance found on the county website.
Darrin Welle is with the Land Services Department of Morrison County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.