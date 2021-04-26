Well-known librarian in Upsala retires

A love for books, for reading and for sharing that passion. That’s what Wanda Erickson, media specialist and librarian at the Upsala Elementary School in Upsala has done since she started working in 1986. She is also well-known around town as she has headed up the Great River Regional Library for many years, as well.
Erickson will officially retire June 4 and will be missed by many., Upsala Mayor Rollie Johnson said.
“As a librarian, she is very community oriented and I don’t know if you can find a better librarian than she is,” he said.
Erickson’s adventure into the book world began in her childhood. As far back as she can remember, she has always loved books, whether it was reading them herself or someone reading them to her.
The desire to work in a library began when she was in second grade. A student at McKinley Elementary School in Waite Park, she spent many hours after school at the library. So many so that the librarian, Mrs. Harris, a school teacher, became so used to her presence and started giving her odd jobs here and there, such stamping books, alphabetizing library cards and more. It made her fall in love with the profession even more. All was well, she said.
The family moved to Alexandria a few years later. Erickson said they only stayed in Waite Park for a couple of years after her father, Richard Rucks, was killed in a car accident when Erickson was 10 years old. Later, she graduated from Jefferson High School in Alexandria in 1973.
Going to college was a given for the children in the Erickson family. It was something her mother, Violet Rucks, and grandma, Emma Koehn, pushed heavily. It was the same for the grandchildren.
Erickson said, although not all of her cousins may agree, that she believes that Grandma Emma advocated for getting a college education because of her own lack of opportunities growing up.
“Our Grandma Emma was only able to go to school through second grade and then had to quit. She was the oldest of 14 and had to stay home and help with the babies that came every year or so,” she said.
Grandma Emma’s dream was to become a teacher one day., but was one she was never able to pursue. However, persistent to learn. she taught herself how to read and write.
“She was an amazing woman. I think she felt those things were important. She knew education was a way that we would advance and have a chance to have a better life,” Erickson said.
Erickson graduated from St. Cloud State University in 1977 with a bachelor’s degree in secondary education, specializing in social studies. She also had an extended minor in information media, which qualified her to become a librarian, she said.
Before she returned to her mother’s hometown, Upsala, Erickson worked for four years as a social studies teacher and librarian in Albany.
Erickson started working at Upsala Area Schools in 1986, as a library paraprofessional to help Heather Johnson, a first grade teacher who had a library certification and replaced media specialist Cecilia “Ceil” Gerads, when she retired.
Working with Johnson was a lot of fun. One of many goals they achieved was to modernize the school’s library. Since there wasn’t really a set curriculum for teaching library skills, Erickson wrote one, which she and Johnson implemented.
Erickson started working at the Great River Regional Library in Upsala in 1987 and is the public library’s first librarian. She was instrumental in bringing the library to Upsala, along with the Friends of the Upsala Public Library, a group of women who formed the organization when the branch was still being envisioned and then later built.
“Our small library branch is extremely successful. People want to say that it all is my doing, but it is not. It is the community. They have brought their families and their children,” she said.
Looking back at her career of working at both libraries, Erickson considers herself blessed beyond measure.
“I have often said, ‘I can’t believe they’re paying me to do this because I would do this anyway,’” she said.
Something Erickson has enjoyed tremendously over the years has been seeing the students not only in the school setting, but also uptown at the public library. It has also given her an opportunity to get to know other family members, such as parents, siblings and grandparents.
“I think Upsala is an incredible place. I am so glad God brought me here. It’s a family oriented school and the whole town is committed to education and values,” she said.
When working with the students, Erickson enjoys presenting literature they can connect with. One is literature by Leo Lionni.
“First grade really connects with his work. The students then draw or paint a picture that reflects what they have seen in Lionni’s work,” she said.
As Erickson is getting ready to retire, she hopes to see the libraries thrive. She encourages people to continue to use the library, to make visiting the library a regular family event and to instill the love of reading in their children.
“That is the best ‘thank you’ I can have,” she said.
Exactly what Erickson will do once she retires, she doesn’t quite know. She’s waiting for God to guide her to what she should do next. However, she suspects it will have something to do with people, she said.
She’s also looking forward to spending more time with her husband, Craig. Both enjoy drag racing, muscle and fast cars and more. As she likes to travel, she is hoping to see some more of that, she said.
With retirement offering more time, Erickson is considering taking up crocheting, as well. As faith is important to both her and Craig, they are very active in the Community Covenant Church in Upsala.
While whoever replaces Erickson as the librarian will have some big shoes to fill, Johnson said he is confident someone will be able to pick up where she left off and continue to serve the community.
One of the things Johnson has enjoyed over the years has been to see Erickson’s involvement in the city, as well. She has also attended as a visitor to many city council meetings. It is partially because of that involvement that the city supports the library as much as it does, too, he said.
While Erickson may be retiring, Johnson is confident people will see her about and around the community. After all, she is all about making the community a better place for residents and children.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.