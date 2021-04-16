Sadie Jean Wright, 43, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth degree possession of marijuana wax.
According to the criminal complaint, on March 20, an officer with the Little Falls Police Department was on routine patrol within the city limits when he observed a vehicle parked in front of a residence that was running and had the left turn signal on. The officer noted there appeared to be an adult female asleep in the driver’s seat with her foot sticking out of the window.
The officer conducted a welfare check and identified her as Wright. While Wright was looking for her ID, the officer noted that she pulled out “a bundle of money and a small baggie containing an unmarked pill.” Wright initially told the officer it was a THC pill, then said it was a CBD pill, according to the complaint.
As she continued to go through her bag, the officer said he observed an eCigarette device with an amber-colored substance that “appeared to be THC wax/oil.” When he asked about it, Wright allegedly pushed the device further into her bag.
The officer asked to see the device and Wright complied. She then allegedly admitted it was THC wax/oil, but claimed it was her friend’s device.
Wright faces a maximum penalty of up to five years imprisonment and/or a fine of $10,000 if she is convicted.
