Jon Paul Weidenbach, 31, Little Falls, was convicted of felony fifth degree of a controlled substance in Morrison County District Court, Dec. 26, 2019.
The initial charges stemmed from a July 20, 2019, incident when Weidenbach was found passed out near an apartment building in Little Falls by Little Falls police.
Weidenbach slurred his words and appeared intoxicated according to an officer on the scene, who also observed a baggie containing a crystal substance fall out of Weidenbach’s pocket as he stood up.
Weidenbach was then arrested for possession of methamphetamine, as the substance in the baggie was later tested positively for meth. He was uncooperative, aggressive and belligerent toward officers.
Weidenbach was sentenced to 19 months in prison, which was stayed for five years, and given credit for 68 days served.
He was also fined $135, and will be under supervised probation for five years.
