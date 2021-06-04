Carlos Vondale Weems, 31, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court, May 27, to 78 months — six and a half years — of confinement in the St. Cloud Correctional Facility for a felony conviction of dangerous weapons - drive-by shooting toward a person, occupied motor vehicle or occupied building.
On April 30, 2020, at approximately 9:44 p.m., the Little Falls Police Department received a report of shots fired from a vehicle located in the 700 block of Third Street Northeast. Multiple officers responded to the scene, where witnesses told them that a male subject — later identified as Weems — fired multiple shots at another vehicle while they were both parked. Whether or not anyone had been struck was unknown at the time, as both vehicles fled before law enforcement arrived.
During a search of the area, officers found numerous nine-millimeter shell casings on the street. They later located two bullet holes in a shed belonging to a neighboring residence.
An officer met with the victim at the hospital, where he was being treated for a possible gunshot wound. He said he was picking up his girlfriend’s two children from their grandmother’s house when another vehicle, driven by Weems, pulled up next to them.
The victim stated that, while the two children were getting into his vehicle, he was arguing with Weems and a passenger in Weems’ vehicle. He told the two men he didn’t want to talk to them and turned his head toward the interior of his own vehicle when he heard gunshots. He was shot in his lower left side, and estimated there were eight shots fired.
He didn’t see the gun or who fired it, but suspected it was Weems because of what he heard him saying prior to the shots going off.
In a statement to police, a neighbor said he looked out of his residence and saw “several muzzle flashes” coming from the driver’s window of Weems’ vehicle. An officer noted that this would corraborate the scene itself, as many shell casings had been located lying on the roadway. The officer believed if the shots had been fired from further inside the vehicle — from the passenger’s side — it would be unlikely that the shells would have ended up outside of the vehicle.
Weems was later arrested in Benton County. A handgun was found in his vehicle when he was pulled over for a felony stop.
A felony charge of attempted murder was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
