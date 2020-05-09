Carlos Vondale Weems, 30, Little Falls was charged in Morrison County District Court for attempted murder.
Weems was also charged with felonies for using a dangerous weapon on a person and second degree assault.
The charges stem from an April 30 incident, when officers received a report of shots fired from a vehicle in the 700 block of Third Street Northeast in Little Falls.
Several officers responded to the scene where witnesses stated that a man fired multiple shots into another vehicle, both parked on Third Street.
Both vehicles were gone when officers arrived but an investigation of the scene noted numerous nine-millimeter shell casings on the ground and bullet holes in a neighboring shed.
Officers met the victim at the hospital being treated for a possible gunshot wound.
The victim reportedly stated that he and his girlfriend went to pick up her two children from their grandmother’s house.
When they pulled up to the residence the victims allegedly stated that a vehicle pulled up alongside them with Weems driving and another man in the passenger seat.
The victim said the grandmother brought the two children outside and put them in the car while he was allegedly arguing with Weems and the other passenger in his vehicle, telling them he didn’t want to speak with them.
Next, the victim said he turned his head and then heard about eight gunshots, believing he was hit on his side.
Before then, the victim allegedly recalled Weems asking the passenger for an item, and assumed that it was the gun.
Officers spoke to a witness who allegedly saw several muzzle flashes from the driver’s window, this with the location of the shell cases led the officers to believe that Weems was the shooter.
Surrounding law enforcement agencies were notified to look out for Weems’ vehicle, which was pulled over later in Benton County.
Both Weems and the passenger were arrested and Weems allegedly refused having anything to do with the incident.
If convicted, Weems could face up to 20 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.