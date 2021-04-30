With the student loan debt crisis on the rise, many are looking for opportunities that will allow them to save on college costs. Anyone interested in learning how to save thousands of dollars on college, may want to take part in a webinar Monday, May 10, at 5 p.m. Hosted by the nonprofit organization People for PSEO, it is free informational webinar for high school students and families to learn about PSEO and other programs that allow Minnesota students to earn free college credits.
Co-sponsors for the event include the Minnesota Office of Higher Education, EdAllies, the Minneapolis Foundation and St. Cloud State University.
PSEO is a state-run program that enables 10th, 11th, and 12th-grade students to enroll in college courses and earn college credits at no cost to the student or family. Participants can save thousands of dollars in college costs by enrolling in the PSEO program.
“I earned three Associate degrees at the age of 19 by doing PSEO in high school. Having these degrees have helped me stand out as an applicant when applying for STEM Internships and Co-ops. Thanks to PSEO I am now studying Chemical Engineering and Computer Science at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities with no student loan debt,” said Tatem Rios, PSEO alumni.
Aaliyah Hodge, People for PSEO Board president said, “PSEO allowed me to graduate high school with 58 college credits, graduate with my bachelor’s degree at age 19, and graduate with my master’s from the Humphrey School of Public Affairs at age 21. PSEO saved me so much money and, without PSEO, I wouldn’t be where I am in my career today.”
Students in PSEO have shared numerous benefits that come along with the program. Some of these benefits include direct access to internships and research positions, having a flexible class schedule and expanded course options. Participants who have enrolled in PSEO at community colleges in the past have even earned their AA degree before receiving their high school diploma.
The webinar will also offer information about dual credit options in Minnesota, how PSEO works and participants can hear from a panel of current and alumni PSEO students, and ask any additional questions they may have.
Register online at www.forms.gle/m9UeTAD kHaucRTtz8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.