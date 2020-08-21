I would like to express my deepest concern for my mother who was born, raised and still happily resides in Morrison County.
Unfortunately, during this COVID pandemic, I have sadly witnessed many people who still refuse to wear a mask in public. Quite frankly, it’s unfortunate that our governor would feel the need to mandate something that should be done automatically in order for us to care for one another.
After many months of learning about this new and deadly virus, scientists now all agree that along with regular hand washing, wearing a mask (or similar face covering) and social distancing is the only thing that is going to keep us all safer until which time a vaccine is discovered.
When I wear a mask, I can be up to 30% safer from inhaling your respiratory droplets and my mask also protects you from me. But if you also wear a mask it would double our safety. So, if we all wear masks we have a much greater chance of not getting the virus.
You could think of it this way in comparison. When someone’s health is failing and they get a horrible diagnosis, what if they were told that by getting a certain treatment or by taking a certain medication, it may increase their chance of living by up to 60%; wouldn’t that be considered significant? Why don’t we all think the same with giving one another a greater chance of not contracting what could be a deadly virus? Aren’t you worth it? Isn’t your family worth it? Isn’t my mother worth it? I hope that you would answer yes to all three of these questions.
We don’t always know if we have it, we can be an unknowing carrier who can infect others. Everyone doesn’t always get sick, but I’d rather not find out how it would affect myself or someone I love. You must understand that everyone is someone’s brother, sister, father, mother, husband, wife, son or daughter ...
Such a small gesture it would be to wear a mask, if by any chance you could save someone’s life.
Some say that it’s their right to choose not to wear a mask or face covering. To that I say there are laws against driving while intoxicated, driving while texting and even smoking in public establishments. Nobody takes issue with those. Laws are made to keep all of us safer … and so does the mask mandate.
I wish that people could stop seeing this as a political issue as many of our politicians have seemed to make it. Rather than being united in how our country, state and cities are going to, not only survive, but also conquer this virus, some have just chosen to waste their time and energy by pointing out the differences of their political opponents. It shouldn’t matter if anyone is Republican, Democrat or Independent. This is not a political issue. It is a public health issue.
I haven’t hugged my mom since March, because I want to keep her safe. And I’d like to hug her again as I’m sure many of you would like to hug a loved one, too. So, please, start wearing a mask and love thy neighbor as thyself.
I’ll say a prayer tonight that someone, anyone, takes this to heart. Everyone counts and everyone makes a difference.
Lori Fisk is a resident of North Branch and former resident of Morrison County.
