To the Editor:
I’m writing this in response to West Words on “Reconciling Faith and Evolution at Christmas.” He needs to do some more homework.
Evolution is going the way of the dinosaur due to modern scientific evidence. More and more scientists in every field are becoming Creationists as the outdated “evidence” of evolution is overshadowed by modern discoveries that reveal The Theory (yes, theory, not law) of Evolution to be what it truly is: a desperate (and not very tenable) attempt to prove that there is no God and that there is no need for a God.
Evolutionism was a valid theory in Darwin’s time, but if he had the evidence available to him that we have today, Darwin himself would probably not believe in Darwinian evolution.
I don’t have space here to even scratch the surface, but I’ll point to where you can learn more about Creationism. Check out one of these website, pick a topic and start reading: www.an swersingenesis.org or www.icr.org. Or just step outside and take a close look at the world. Random chance? All from some primordial slime? I think not.
