Austin Michael Person, 23, Waubun, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of possessing ammo or a firearm after a conviction for a crime of violence.
According to the criminal complaint, on May 2, a trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol on Highway 10 in Morrison County when he observed a vehicle being driven with an excessively dark tint. He stopped the suspect vehicle and noted multiple occupants. Person, who was a passenger in the back seat, was identified as one of the occupants.
Another trooper on scene noted “marijuana pieces” inside the vehicle. The driver told law enforcement he had smoked marijuana the night before and that “there may be a pipe in the vehicle,” the complaint said.
During a search of the vehicle, one of the troopers discovered a backpack containing drug paraphernalia and a Star 9-mm handgun containing a magazine loaded with five rounds. Person admitted that the backpack and gun belonged to him, though he allegedly claimed the firearm was a BB gun.
One of the troopers removed the magazine to confirm that it was loaded with 9mm ammunition. There was no BB gun found in the vehicle. Person was placed under arrest for possession of a handgun.
Person’s criminal record shows that he has previously been convicted for felony fifth degree possession of a controlled substance on two separate occasions. According to the complaint, these crimes are deemed “crimes of violence” under Minnesota firearm laws. Therefore, Person is prohibited from possessing a firearm.
If convicted, Person faces a maximum penalty of 15 years imprisonment and/or a $30,000 fine.
