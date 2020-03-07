Lucas John Brugger, 36, Watkins, was convicted of felony first degree drug possession in Morrison County District Court, Feb. 26.
The charges stemmed from an Aug. 17, 2019, incident, when an officer with the Little Falls Police Department responded to a report of an individual weaving across lanes on Highway 10.
The officer located the suspect vehicle on Highway 10 and saw it cross the solid white line twice.
When the officer activated the emergency lights on his squad car, the vehicle accelerated and crossed the northbound lane of Highway 10 before driving into an RV lot.
While the officer was pursuing the vehicle, it drove off the road and went into a field, before being stopped when the officer performed a pit maneuver, hitting the side bumper and sending it into a spin.
The driver then exited the vehicle and ran toward a wooded area, before the officer caught up to him in his squad car.
The suspect, identified as Brugger, was arrested.
Law enforcement saw a large amount of a crystal substance in plain sight in Brugger’s vehicle, along with a large sum of cash.
Seven bags, weighing 105 grams, containing methamphetamine, were removed from the vehicle.
Felony charges against Brugger for fleeing police in a motor vehicle were dismissed.
Brugger was sentenced to nine years and three months in prison and fined $50.
