At Monday’s meeting, the Upsala City Council reminded residents that water restrictions are in place in Upsala.
Mayor Rollie Johnson said the statewide watering ban was issued by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) because of the severe drought Minnesota has been experiencing the last few weeks.
According to the press release issued by the DNR, “The warning phase for drought occurs when a significant portion of the state passes thresholds for severe drought conditions at major watersheds. We have reached this threshold.”
As more than 75% of Minnesotans rely on groundwater for their water supply, reducing use now saves water for the future.
Johnson said the DNR informed the city that Upsala can only use 50% more than the water usage it had in the month of January. Because Upsala is currently 3,000 gallons over for the month of July, a total water ban has been issued for Upsala.
What that means for Upsala residents who are using city water is that they are not allowed to water their lawns or flower gardens. However, vegetable gardens may be watered.
Upsala City Council Briefs
In other business Monday, the Upsala City Council:
• Heard a presentation from Kaitlyn Gilk, a representative with Advocates for Health, about the importance of having easily accessible AEDs that are regularly maintained;
• Decided to go back to mailing Upsala residents the city’s monthly newsletter. Residents who live outside the city limits may call City Hall and request to be put on the city’s mailing list to get the newsletter;
• Set a public hearing for Sept. 7, at 7:30 p.m. during the city’s regular Council meeting, for a conditional use permit for 120 Basswood Avenue;
• Accepted the bid from Chris Kremers for remodeling the new city hall location (Rec building) at a cost of $87,350;
• Terminated the city’s lease with Stearns Bank in 180 days;
• Accepted the following donations: $5,000 from the Upsala Lions Club to the Upsala Fire Department to be used for the purchase of turnout gear; and $2,000 from the Upsala Lions Club for fireworks during Upsala Heritage Days;
• Approved recognizing Oct. 15 as National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day;
• Thanked all residents who have allowed the city’s maintenance workers Mike Tschida and Frank Koopmeiners access to their homes to install the new water meters;
• Was informed that the city of Upsala was awarded the American Dental Association, Association of State and Territorial Dental Directors and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 2020 Community Water Fluoridation 50 Year Award by the Minnesota Department of Health Oral Health Program and Drinking Water Protection Section. The award is given jointly to recognize public water systems that have consistently adjusted the flouride concentration in drinking water for the past 50 years;
• Extended the contract with Tom’s Refuse for another five years;
• Approved to retain Quinlivan & Hughes to handle all regular attorney matters, such as contracts, ordinances, resolutions and legal work ordinarily associated with city attorney matters, on an hourly rate of $150, with legal matters to be discussed to be placed toward the beginning of the agenda of the meeting; and
• Approved a gambling permit with no waiting period for St. Mary’s Catholic Church to hold bingo, Oct. 24.
The Upsala City Council’s next regular meeting will be Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
