Terry Lee Lind, 52, of Pierz, has a warrant out for his arrest for knowingly violating registration requirements or intentionally providing false information as a predatory offender.
According to the official complaint from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Lind is required to register as a Minnesota predatory offender through the year 2029 because of a 1994 criminal sexual conduct conviction in Kanabec County.
On Jan. 7, 2019, Lind allegedly completed a predatory offender registration form, which “includes his signature on a 26-point duty to register list summarizing the main points of registration,” according to the complaint. Lind allegedly initialed each point.
As part of that form, Lind allegedly acknowledged his duty to register and to alert authorities of any change of address at least five days prior to moving. On May 30, 2019, Lind registered his address at a known location on Highway 25 in Morrison County.
Deputies from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office went to Lind’s listed address to confirm that he was still living there on Oct. 22, 2020. They knocked on the door and there was allegedly no answer. They looked in the windows and the home allegedly appeared to be vacant.
The residence was cleared by deputies and they were able to contact the property owner’s son, who allegedly stated they were in the process of selling the house and that their renters had moved out in April.
A deputy spoke to another family member of the property owner, who allegedly stated they did not know Lind. The family member allegedly told deputies that Lind was using the address as his own, but had never lived there, to the best of their knowledge.
Deputies concluded that Lind appears to be out of compliance with his registration requirements and his whereabouts are unknown.
If Lind is convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.
