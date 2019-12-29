The winter weather doesn’t stop many Minnesotans from enjoying the outdoors or spending time on the lake. Since November 2014, 18 people in the state have died from ice related incidents. Two of those deaths happened on Morrison County’s Fish Trap Lake last year.
Morrison County has its very own dive and rescue team made up of five deputies and one police officer. The team leader, Morrison County Sergeant Investigator, Doug Rekstad, said that this year particularly, people need to exercise extreme caution because of the warmer temperatures and excess snowfall.
“Yes, we had a week of some cold weather, but then we also had several days of warm weater, so I would really be cautious and just make sure that there is enough ice,” he said.
Rekstad suggested checking in with local bait shops and doing as much research as possible before going out on the ice. He also said that drilling holes often to check for depth can be critical in testing safety.
Ice build-up has been so slow that the annual I.C.E. Fest has been postponed from mid-January until February 8 and 9.
The Minnesota DNR has an entire page dedicated to topics on ice safety, including suggested thickness for various means of travel. The DNR recommends staying off any ice that is under 4 inches deep. Over 4 inches, ice fishing and on-foot activities can be conducted, 5-7 inches are recommended for a snowmobile or ATV to be on the ice, over 8 inches is necessary for a car and over 12 inches is ideal for a medium sized pickup.
The DNR also recommends that vehicles be parked 50 feet apart and are moved every two hours to prevent sinking.
At this time Rekstad strongly encourages people not to take vehicles out on the ice in the area. He has heard that farther up north, fishermen have been taking large houses and vehicles out on lakes that seem to have an abundance of ice.
He also said that just because certain parts of a lake have plenty of ice doesn’t mean that the depth is spread out equally.
“I know that there’s been some areas of Lake Alec (Alexander) that have 4-plus inches, but there are areas that might not have that ice because of all that snow. We had an abundance of snow a couple weeks ago, so that kinda insulates and the ice doesn’t get to freeze as much,” Rekstad said.
Erring on the side of caution and knowing that the ice in never 100% safe were Rekstad’s most stressed recommendations.
“You might get out to areas where it’s only 2-3 inches thick and depending on the body size of the person or the weight that they are carrying, that may be fine, but it may also not be enough,” he said.
Rekstad said that when it is safe to take vehicles out on the ice, he recommends driving very slowly and leaving the door ajar or the window all the way down.
“If you’re by yourself, let someone else know where you’re going to be and call them before going on the lake and when you’re to your spot,” he said. “So if you don’t report back to them at least law enforcement has a location to search.”
If someone does fall through the ice, Rekstad said that other precautions such as wearing warm clothing or carrying a whistle can be life saving.
Since the drownings in Morrison County last year, Rekstad said all squad cars are equipped with cold water rescue suits which double as a flotation device.
Last year, the deputies on the water rescue team trained in the new suits and one deputy in particular spent most of the day in the water with minimal discomfort. Deputies are also trained to dive under the ice if necessary, Rekstad said.
If someone falls in, it’s possible that a bystander can recover a victim from the water before law enforcement arrives.
To help someone who has fallen in, the DNR does not recommend running up to the edge of the ice. They suggest trying to assure the victim that help is on the way and attempting to reach them via a rope, ladder or even jumper cables, possibly with a flotation device attached. Depending on the situation, accessing the victim by boat may be the best solution. A non-professional shouldn’t make a direct contact rescue while on the ice unless all options have been exhausted. The DNR notes that sometimes a well-meaning bystander’s help could lead to two fatalities.
After pulling people from the water, moving them to a warm place and removing their wet clothes as soon as possible can reduce the risk of hypothermia, Rekstad said.
Water temperature and clothing are among several factors that could determine a person’s survival.
“Each person is different. Some people may be able to spend half an hour in the water, some people may only be able to spend 10 minutes in the water. Hypothermia affects everyone differently,” Rekstad said.
