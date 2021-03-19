To the Editor:
The residents of Little Falls are forced to tolerate the passage of railroad traffic 24/7, with the accompanying motor traffic disruption, noise pollution. Therefore, wouldn’t it be interesting to know the contents of the rail cars, where the journey began and the final destination of the goods?
Some of the rail cars are easily identified — such as oil tankers and coal cars. Double-decker containers and those with shrouds are a mystery. The rail company should publish this information weekly in the Morrison County Record and daily on KLTF Radio — probably wouldn’t have a problem seeking sponsors of the program.
