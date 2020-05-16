Gov. Tim Walz decided Wednesday not to extend the stay-at-home order beyond its May 18 end date. The decision was made just two days after the senate passed a bill to reopen Minnesota operations, urging Walz to lift restrictions.
The bill detailed a guide for businesses to slowly return to a safe level of operation on the basis that they follow guidelines regarding social distancing, masks and other infection control practices from the Centers for disease Control (CDC) and the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) to keep employees and patrons safe amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
Senator Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, supported the bill as he’s fearful about the economic toll the stay-at-home orders were taking on small businesses. In passing the bill to reopen Minnesota (SF4511), Gazelka was adamant in his commitment to Minnesota’s economy.
“This isn’t just about the severity of the virus — we know it’s serious,” said Gazelka “We also have more than 600,000 people on unemployment. I’m worried about folks not having jobs to come back to. I think it’s time the governor of Minnesota let the people go. Let them go to retail stores, restaurants and church and let them practice safe social distancing.”
After Walz made the announcement to lift the restrictions, Gazelka stated his support for Walz’ decision.
“We’re moving in the right direction,” Gazelka said. “Now it’s up to us, you and me, that we practice safe distancing. I have every confidence we’re going to be able to do it. Minnesota is back on track.”
Although some restrictions with the order will lift, Walz said the state will open gradually. Bars, restaurants, movie theaters and other places where, under normal circumstances, people can be found in large numbers, will not yet be allowed to open under standard operations. Other businesses previously deemed non-essential will be allowed to open with restrictions on capacity and will be required to take safety precautions.
Walz suggested that with the right plans in place, bars, restaurants, salons and gyms can reopen on June 1. Walz will announce details by next Wednesday.
“We’re not flipping a switch and everything’s going back to normal at once,” Walz said.
However, groups of fewer than 10 will be allowed to gather for personal or worship purposes, but are still encouraged to practice social distancing.
The senate bill was originally passed in spite of Walz’ emergency orders, a move passing with a 39-28 vote.
Some DFL members had concerns over the effectiveness of asking businesses to come up with a plan without any further guidelines.
“It’s just if they come up with a plan? Doesn’t have to be approved by anyone, doesn’t have to be looked at by anyone? Doesn’t have to take into consideration the health of workers, doesn’t have to take into consideration the security of workers?” asked Sen. Bobby Joe Champion, DFL-Minneapolis.
Sen. Champion also noted that 80% of Minnesota’s workforce was already exempt from the stay-at-home order, and that Walz allowed up to 20,000 businesses to reopen for curbside commerce starting last Monday.
The bill moved forward to the House of Representatives but did not pass with a vote of 62-71. Although Walz ended the stay at home order, a popular request by senate Republicans. Since the bill did not pass, any requirements for businesses to reopen are currently noted in executive order 20-56.
The peacetime state of emergency that was set to expire Wednesday was extended for another 30 days. Those emergency powers have enabled Walz to take executive action such as closing schools, bars and restaurants and issuing stay-at-home orders.
Walz acknowledged in his statement that a lift on restrictions will likely lead to an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. MDH reported 14,240 positive cases of COVID-19, May 15, with 683 deaths and more than 2,000 total hospitalizations throughout the state.
