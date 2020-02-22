Entrepreneur Michelle Waldvogel was deemed the 2019 Volunteer of the Year by the Little Falls Chamber of Commerce for her active role in the community since 2005.
Waldvogel and her husband, Jeff, moved to Little Falls in 2002 from Fargo, N.D., and now own Hilmerson Collision Center and Captain Ron’s Oasis Spas. They also take part in other entrepreneurial endeavors, like Waldvogel’s small business as a personal weight loss coach.
When she lived in Fargo, Waldvogel taught fitness at the YMCA studio and did various odd jobs while also being a stay at home mom.
After moving to the area, both Waldvogel and her husband became active in the community.
Waldvogel’s husband has been on the board of Flyer Athletic Boosters (FAB) for years, and she’s volunteered to help with the golf tournament, bean bag tournament, fundraising, concessions at football games and holiday basketball tournaments.
They have also hosted Friday Morning Coffee, Business After Hours and several other Chamber networking events.
Since 2005, Waldvogel has volunteered as a block host for the Arts and Crafts Fair. It was noted in her nomination that she “manages illegally parked vehicles with grace but forcefulness.”
“I’ve come to the arts and crafts forever, even when I lived in Fargo I drove down to come to it every year. When I saw that they were asking for help I naturally got involved,” Waldvogel said.
At first she started in a small section, but Waldvogel said she was eventually to move to a large parking lot, where she volunteers Friday nights. She said the process is easier since vendors see her year after year and they “know the drill.”
“Because that is the parking lot where many employees in town park, you have to keep your vendors from setting up before you get all of your cars out of the parking lot. Otherwise it’s difficult for them to get out. Keeping the vendors patient sometimes is challenging,”
In past years Waldvogel has also served on the Arts and Crafts Fair Food Vendor Board and the Lindy Greeter Committee.
“I just try to help where I’m asked,” she said.
Waldvogel will be honored at the Chamber’s annual meeting at the Falls Ballroom Thursday, Feb. 27.
