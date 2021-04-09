Lyndsay Renee Rogers, 36, Waite Park, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of probation and a $50 fine for a felony conviction of receiving stolen property.
According to the criminal complaint, on Aug. 23, 2020, the Becker County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motor vehicle stolen from their county. The vehicle was a 2008 Ford Fusion estimated to be worth about $4,500 and the owner believed Rogers had stolen the vehicle.
Later that day, the Little Falls Police Department responded to a business in Little Falls in regard to a report of a female subject who was behaving strangely. Officers approached the vehicle in which she had been sitting for more than two hours and the driver identified herself as Rogers. She said she was visiting a family member in Little Falls.
Officers discovered Rogers had multiple warrants out for her arrest. After she was taken into custody, dispatch advised that the vehicle she was driving was the one which had been reported stolen in Becker County.
Rogers was given credit for three days served in the Morrison County Jail.
