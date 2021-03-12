Justin Michael Azure, 35, Waite Park, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance - hydrocodone.
According to the criminal complaint, on March 2, a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Highway 10. The trooper also noted the vehicle was weaving through traffic and clocked the vehicle traveling at 113 miles per hour.
The trooper pulled into traffic behind the vehicle and activated his emergency lights. The vehicle slowed down, but it allegedly did not stop. The trooper followed the suspect vehicle for approximately two miles before it finally turned off the highway and came to a stop.
The driver was identified as Azure, who was placed under arrest. When the trooper looked inside Azure’s pocket, he allegedly observed four loose pills which were later identified as acetaminophen and hydrocodone bitartrate, the second of which is a Schedule II controlled substance and cannot be possessed without a prescription.
Azure allegedly claimed to have a prescription for the pills, though he was unable to produce it at the time of the stop.
If convicted, Azure faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.
