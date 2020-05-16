Gregory David Leroy Nowlin, 40, Waite Park, was charged in Morrison County District Court for felony first degree controlled substance possession.
The charge stems from an April 21 incident, when an officer made a traffic stop and identified Nowlin, who did not have a valid driver’s license, as the driver.
The officer reported the passenger having dilated pupils and bloodshot eyes. She also had a warrant for her arrest in another county.
When asked for proof of insurance, Nowlin allegedly opened the glove box where the officer reportedly saw a green leafy substance appearing to be marijuana.
The officer searched the vehicle and allegedly found drug paraphernalia as well as two bags that allegedly field tested positive as 62 grams of methamphetamine.
If convicted, Nowlin could face up to 30 years in prison and/or a $1,000,000 fine.
