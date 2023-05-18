Many people are not working, wages are declining for those who are working, due to inflation. The Trump era vs. Biden era, as indicated in the Consumer Price Index chart recently, shows where the wage growth jumped way up to 8%, reflects the $1.9 trillion Federal Rescue spending plan of April 2020 Biden era. Just previous in the Trump era on the CPI chart to the left, wages were 3% and inflation about 2%.
On a CPI chart, after one year of Biden in office, inflation shot way up above the 8% wage increase. Savings are declining to a historic low, going back to 1959; people are running out of cash and increasing credit card use. Credit card debt, when Biden took office, was at $748 billion and it stayed there until May 2021. After that time, credit card use began to shoot way up and the debt is now $986 billion, the highest level of credit card debt in history and the Federal Reserve felt compelled to raise interest rates to battle inflation.
Any student of economics knows when demand exceeds supply, you get inflation The Federal Reserve is using interest rates to drive down demand, but they also know if they drive it down too low, where the level of supply is, they are going to cause real time misery.
When the government pays off workers and they don’t go back to work, and there is a crisis topping it all, such as the pandemic, there is no increase in supply.
To decrease misery and hasten recovery, you would increase supply.
According to my source, two areas that would have a positive impact on the supply side, would be the cost of energy and the cost of labor. Labor and energy impact everything in our economy.
Thousands of products have a petroleum component, and those that don’t, have to be delivered and that takes oil and gas.
If labor requires installing and it affects the price of everything, and your goal is to fight inflation, you would have policies to drive down energy and labor costs. Don’t forget about the impact of inflation on the value of wages — the dollar. Workers are better off if inflation is up 2% and wages are up 3%, than if inflation is up 5% and wages up 6%. Workers are making more money in the last example, but the money is worth less because of higher inflation.
Today, increased wages are the result of businesses competing with government benefits, not other businesses. Government benefits, according to a study, are shockingly high in many states.
That is the situation we are in now. Labor costs are surging because employers can’t find workers. About 2.8 million workers are missing from the labor force. Two years after the pandemic, and we are still paying people not to work at a time when businesses and our economy need workers.
To avoid a deep recession, Congress needs to reduce or eliminate work-discouraging programs, not to those who need assistance, but reduce benefits to those who are able to work.
Tell the policymakers in the Biden Administration who are ignoring the basic principles of economics we are on to you about “Transforming America,” that you are not going to take the simple measures needed to increase American energy production and get people back in the work force, because that is not in line with your goals.
Finally, to deal with inflation and recession, someone better tell American bankers, asset managers, bureaucrats and environmentalists to get out of the way of the energy industry, because America needs oil now.
Kate Festler is a resident of Little Falls and an Enbridge shareholder. Her source is Andrew F. Puzder, who gave a talk at a Hillsdale college seminar in California, Feb. 22, 2023.
