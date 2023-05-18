Many people are not working, wages are declining for those who are working, due to inflation. The Trump era vs. Biden era, as indicated in the Consumer Price Index chart recently, shows where the wage growth jumped way up to 8%, reflects the $1.9 trillion Federal Rescue spending plan of April 2020 Biden era. Just previous in the Trump era on the CPI chart to the left, wages were 3% and inflation about 2%.

On a CPI chart, after one year of Biden in office, inflation shot way up above the 8% wage increase. Savings are declining to a historic low, going back to 1959; people are running out of cash and increasing credit card use. Credit card debt, when Biden took office, was at $748 billion and it stayed there until May 2021. After that time, credit card use began to shoot way up and the debt is now $986 billion, the highest level of credit card debt in history and the Federal Reserve felt compelled to raise interest rates to battle inflation.

Load comments