Richard Allen Waagen, 55, Randall, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one felony count of threats of violence.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred on April 26. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a family who reported that a man pointed a gun at their 13-year-old son. The report states that the suspect was identified as Waagen.
The assault allegedly occurred on the side of the road near the city of Randall. A deputy arrived at the residence and met with the victim and his parents. According to the report, they advised that the son was driving his four-wheeler on a road near his house with his mother’s permission. His parents only allow him to go a certain distance and then he is required to turn around and go back home. The child stated that while he was making a U-turn, the four-wheeler’s engine died on him.
At that time, the report states, two dogs came running towards him from a nearby residence. He advised that he was able to get the four-wheeler started and he was on his way back home. He advised that as he was driving down the road heading back towards his home, a pickup truck quickly approached him and quickly pulled in front of him, cutting him off and forcing him to stop at the side of the road.
According to the report, the child advised that Waagen got out of his truck with a handgun in a holster. He described the handgun as looking like a black 9mm “cop” gun. Waagen approached him and allegedly pulled the gun out of his holster, which was not attached to his body.
The report states that Waagen racked the slide and put the gun up to the child’s head. Waagen allegedly yelled at the child, “Who the (expletive) are you and why are you trying to kidnap my dogs?”
The child advised that he put his hands up and said he was on his way home, to which Waagen responded that he would follow him home.
According to the report, the child stated that he pulled into his driveway and quickly ran up to the front door of his residence and alerted his mom and stepdad that there was a man following him home with a gun. The parents encountered Waagen at the door to their home. Per the report, Waagen was standing on their porch, and they were standing near the doorway. Waagen allegedly had the gun in his hand during the conversation with the parents at the door. The parents directed Waagen to get off their property multiple times. Eventually, Waagen left the home and drove away.
The deputy spoke with the mother, who said she gave her son permission to drive their four-wheeler. Shortly thereafter, he returned home and ran inside the house “bawling and crying.” She initially did not understand what he was saying. According to the report, her son told her there was a man at their house who had put a gun to his head. They went to the door and saw Waagen going up their porch steps.
The report states that she said Waagen was screaming “something like, ‘Your kid is trying to steal my (expletive) dog,’” At that point, they noticed the gun in his hand and yelled at him to get off their property and they were calling the police, at which time Waagen reportedly left.
The report states that deputies went to Waagen’s residence, which was nearby. Waagen claimed that he was laying in his bed and his significant other told him there was someone attempting to steal their dogs. Waagen noticed there was an ATV on the roadway approximately 200 yards from their residence.
According to the report, Waagen claims that he was burglarized approximately five years ago and thought that this might have something to do with that prior incident. Waagen allegedly admitted to taking the gun and following the ATV driver in his truck. Waagen described stopping the ATV driver.
At first, per the report, Waagen advised that he never took the gun out of his holster. Waagen then claimed that he liked to talk with his hands, so he may have waved the gun towards the child, but again claimed he never took the gun out of the holster.
When asked if it was possible the gun came out of the holster while moving it around, Waagen allegedly changed his story and acknowledged it was a possibility. Waagen was then placed under arrest.
If convicted of the second-degree assault charge, Waagen could face up to seven years imprisonment and/or a $14,000 fine. If convicted on the threats of violence charge, he could face up to five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.
