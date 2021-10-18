VRBO lighthouse project nearly finished

Since August 2019. Dean and Donna Lange, owners of Stoney Ridge in Burtrum, have worked hard on building the latest accommodation guests can rent through vacation rentals by owner (VRBO) — a lighthouse.
The couple’s daughter, Kendra Lange, has also been instrumental in the amount of work that has been completed. Working side-by-side with her father nearly every day, it has given them an opportunity to spend more time together.
Kendra said that before COVID-19 restrictions were put into place, she had worked with event planning at a hotel, but lost her job when the pandemic hit. However, the job loss allowed her to work with her dad on the lighthouse. It is something both Dean and Donna are very thankful for.
“We didn’t know she was going to stick with us this long, but we’re glad she did, because we would have been in a world of hurt,” Donna said.
Since then, Kendra said she has learned a lot from her dad when it comes to construction, such as running saws, laying floors, measuring and more.
Dean and Donna are very thankful for the work their son, Sam Lange, owner of Rolling Rock Trucking and Dozer Excavating, has done, as well. Sam built the road to the lighthouse, helped with all of the foundation work, pouring of the concrete, landscaping and more.
“He has helped a lot,” Dean said.
They are also very thankful for all the help, support and encouragement they have received from family, neighbors and friends, Dean said.
As word has spread about the Langes’ lighthouse endeavor, many people have reached out with hope to make early reservations. While the family hopes to have the lighthouse completed before November or December, Donna said they don’t want to place themselves on a timeline that they won’t be able to keep. It is a lesson they learned when they built the treehouse, which was their first VRBO.
At that time, Donna said, they figured that since they were new to VRBO that it would take a while before someone would make a reservation and that they had plenty of time to get it ready. They were wrong.
The treehouse was reserved nearly instantly and the couple found themselves scrambling to get furniture purchased and moved in. It was extremely stressful, Donna said.
The best way to know when the lighthouse is ready for reservations is to check out Stoney Ridge’s Facebook page, Donna said.
The majority of decorations and furniture follows a nautical theme. On the main floor, the floor is tiled with a medallion in the form of a compass and star placed in the center with a beautiful chandelier hanging from the ceiling. It features an open kitchen area with matching appliances, such as a refrigerator/freezer, a dishwasher and a stove and a marble counter top with black walnut cabinets. The cabinet doors under the sink also include a lighthouse display made of birch — an art decor Dean made himself.
Dean’s unique decor details can be seen throughout the lighthouse. One example is the corner next to the entry of the bedroom, where he placed very small corner shelves that are perhaps large enough to hold a very small trinket. Several decorative details can be seen in the ceilings, as well.
The second floor is home to a cozy, carpeted open sleeping area and gathering space with a large couch. Dean also made the hinges to the closet on the second level out of wood. It was a project he had never tackled before, but one he enjoyed nevertheless.
As the pandemic has impacted access to purchasing a variety of materials, Dean said it was quicker to make the hinges himself than to order the size he needed as the closet door is smaller than a normal closet door.
The wood staircase winds from the second floor around the lighthouse tower to the other levels. The bedroom on the third floor is painted partially in yellow with a wood wainscoating on the bottom of the wall. To maximize the space, two beds have been placed diagonally.
The bathroom on the third level has also been painted in the same matching yellow color as the bedroom with the shower curtain and other decor follows a nautical theme. Dean has also created a decorative pattern of wood beams in the ceiling.
The fourth level features a bedroom with lanterns and another nearby bathroom. Because of how small the bathroom is, Donna said a separate dressing area was added with a sink and a mirror.
On the fifth floor, visitors have the opportunity to sit down, relax and enjoy the view. The table in the middle of the viewing room is the trunk of an old tree that was once in a pig pen. As the pigs continuously munched on the roots, Dean said it led to the bottom becoming somewhat deformed. However, used as a table, it adds a lot of character, he said. The plan is to add a glass top to the trunk to make the table complete.
Carrying the trunk of the tree up the stairs was a job neither he or Sam wants to do again, Dean said. As the stairway narrows significantly between the third and fifth level, in order to make it fit, they had to remove the handles they had screwed onto the trunk to make it easier to lift.
The flooring on the fifth level is tiled with wood pieces; each piece glued onto the floor. While Kendra glued the pieces onto the floor in a specific designed pattern that required near perfection, the Lange family is very thankful to their neighbor, Dave Hollenkamp, who volunteered to sand the pieces.
The viewing room also has six large round windows, which allows visitors to see far. Besides the Lange’s own private land of 50 acres, Stoney Ridge borders to 500 acres of state land, as well, where guests can enjoy wildlife,, hiking, paddle boating, canoeing, kayaking, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and more.
The beacon of the lighthouse is located on the sixth floor, which can be accessed by a slanted wood ladder Dean built. As a table and chairs have been installed, visitors can enjoy the view and on a sunny day, the warm weather.
The sixth floor also has a deck with a black metal railing that Dean’s uncle, Tom Lange, built. It allows visitors to see above the tree tops. For the brave souls, there is a black spiral staircase from the sixth floor to the seventh floor, which is the highest part of the lighthouse.
Donna said that while a railing has not been installed on the seventh level yet, one will be put in before the lighthouse is available for reservations.
Looking back at their adventure of purchasing furniture from Falls Furniture in Little Falls and Cloud Nine Mattress Superstore in Waite Park, the Langes are very happy that the majority of items were carried in and set up in the lighthouse by the delivery staff.
Although the Langes prefers to support local businesses, Donna said not all businesses had what they were looking for. They also don’t want to take a gamble on ordering certain things at this time, having heard how long other people have had to wait for their things to arrive.
The exterior of the lighthouse has been shingled in a classic red color. On the bottom, Greg Breth and Duke Lange, created a beautiful decorative rock foundation, Dean said.
The Langes are looking forward to offering the lighthouse in addition to their treehouse for VRBO. Reminiscing about when they first started their VRBO, Donna said she never dreamed of one day saying that she had to run over to the lighthouse. It has been a fun adventure for all of them.
More photos of the build will be published with the story at www.mcrecord.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.