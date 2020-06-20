Matthew James Vogelsang, 30, St. Cloud was convicted of felony fifth degree controlled substance possession in Morrison County District Court.

The charge stemmed from a May 1 incident, when officers received a report of someone driving sporadically on U.S. Highway 10.

Officers made a traffic stop and the driver identified himself as Justin Vogelsang, which was later found to be a false name.

Another officer, familiar with Vogelsang, arrived on scene reportedly knowing that the defendant often uses his brother’s name to get out of an arrest.

Vogelsang admitted to giving a false name because he had a warrant out for his arrest.

He also admitted to having drugs in the vehicle, which were later located and field-tested positive as 1.78 grams of heroin.

Vogelsang was charged with a misdemeanor for giving a false name which was dismissed after he pleaded guilty.

Vogelsang was sentenced to 13 months in prison with a five year stay and five years of supervised probation. He was credited for serving 41 days in local confinement.

