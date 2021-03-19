Ashley Marie Vogel, 33, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of threats of violence.
According to the criminal complaint, on March 5, the Little Falls Police Department received a report from Nouis Home Care alleging an employee had received a phone call from someone who “stated that they were going to blow up the building in the next five minutes.” Multiple law enforcement officers responded to the scene and 52 residents were evacuated from the building.
In a statement to law enforcement, the employee who allegedly received the phone call, stated she had been inside Nouis Home Care and received a phone call on which no one was speaking on the other end, so she hung up. She allegedly said a few seconds later she received a second call, and this time the person on the other end told her not to hang up and began to yell obscenities at her.
The person on the phone allegedly said the building was going to blow up in five minutes. The employee did not recognize the voice on the other end, but believed it to be “a high-pitched male voice,” according to the complaint.
The phone number came back on file as belonging to Vogel. It was determined the source of the call was near Vogel’s residence. When officers arrived on scene, they observed Vogel and a male subject standing outside of the residence.
Initially, Vogel allegedly denied making the call and claimed her male companion had taken her phone and made the call. After further questioning, Vogel allegedly admitted making the threatening phone call to Nouis Home Care.
In a statement to law enforcement, the male companion allegedly said he had just gone to a meeting with Vogel. He allegedly said he saw her on the phone and stated that he had stepped outside to smoke a cigarette.
A short time later, Vogel came outside and appeared to be upset, according to the complaint. She allegedly told the other party that she had an argument with “the manager at Nouis Home Care” and told him that she “told the manager that she was going to blow the place up.”
If convicted, Vogel faces a maximum of five years imprisonment and/or up to $10,000 in fines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.