Visiting loved ones, a whole different experience during COVID-19 pandemic

After nursing homes and assisted living facilities across the United States closed their doors to visitors to protect residents from exposure to COVID-19, family members and friends found creative ways to still visit their loved ones. It was no different for Kate Krych of Pierz who regularly visits her mom, Caroline Litke, a resident at Harmony House in Pierz.
Krych said before the COVID-19 outbreak, it wasn’t unusual for her to visit her mom and the other residents three, sometimes four times a week as well as to call her two or three times.
“Sometimes I would bring my little dog with me and that was a treat for the residents,” she said.
Just as the miniature Schnauzer, Prince, loved the attention, the residents loved petting him.
Since the assisted living facility restricted visitors nearly two months ago, one way Krych has been able to see her mom is through the glass of one of the doors at the facility. As it is difficult to talk through the glass, Krych comes prepared with eight to 10 signs with different words written on them. “I love you, miss you and stay safe,” are common themes.
Krych said being unable to see her mom in person to share a meal with her, play cards and more has been hard on both of them. While they appreciate the time they have, it is just not the same.
“You don’t have those previous moments together anymore for a while. When you get a phone call, you don’t see the smile or the hand that went up waiving at you. It’s very hard,” she said.
Krych recognizes the importance of keeping the residents safe, especially since her mom is 102 years old. The way she looks at the situation is that it is far better to have limited interaction with her mom than to get a phone call saying her mom passed away, Krych said.
Although it is difficult to know how Litke is really taking the isolation from her family, Krych said she believes her mom is doing well.
“She has never been a complainer and just goes with the flow, so I think she’s doing all right. When you don’t sit down with a person, it is very hard to know what is going on in their mind,” she said.
But isolation is what many people are feeling due to the stay-in-place order and social distancing guidelines. Krych said it is an eye-opener to what parents and grandparents may feel on a daily basis.
“It’s kind of like everyone at this point is struggling with being alone during isolation and now you think about all these grandmas and grandpas and parents. Now we know how they feel when they are in the nursing home and nobody comes to visit them,” she said.
Krych said that because visitation restrictions are enforced, some loved ones may believe nobody is coming to see them or that their family no longer cares about them when the truth is the complete opposite. One thing she wants her mom to know is that she is deeply missed and loved beyond measure, Krych said.
As Litke was born in 1917, Krych has thought about the fact that this isn’t the first pandemic her mom has encountered. Although she was only a baby at the time, Litke survived the deadly Spanish flu that claimed the lives of many in 1918.
Litke also lived through the Great Depression in the 1930s as well as several wars.
Krych said her mom grew up in the Pulak family in the Harding area and later married, Bill Litke. The two purchased a farm about four miles west of Harding.
Krych recalls the story of when a tornado destroyed the barn and sent her dad flying through the air toward the house
“She has been through a lot and has seen a lot. A lot of changes in a lifetime. You think back from the horse and buggy to now phones and all the modern technology. She has seen it all pretty much,” she said.
Amidst waiting hopefully and patiently for in-person visits with her mom to resume once it is safe to do so, Krych reminisces about who Litke has always been as a person — giving, unselfish, kind and always a blessing to other people. When she was living on the farm, even after Bill died in 1999, people, young and old, always stopped at the farm to visit with her.
“She had a very good relationship with the neighbors, friends and family,” she said.
Later Litke moved in with Krych and her husband, Lonny for six years until she moved to the assisted living.
“She is a blessing to everyone that knows her,” Krych said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.